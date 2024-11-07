Pierce Brosnan is transformed beyond his years for latest project — see

Over a year after its release on Sky Cinema back in November 2023, Pierce Brosnan's latest project, The Last Rifleman, is finally available online.

The actor, 71, shared the news with his fans on social media, letting them know that his project is now streaming on Prime Video after its Sky release on November 5, 2023.

Pierce also looks completely different for the project, transforming himself from the suave silver-haired James Bond type we know to a much older gentleman, sporting aging make-up, prosthetic wrinkles, and a thinning hairline.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Pierce Brosnan's long marriage to Keely Shaye Smith

He also walks with a cane and is seen for the majority of the film wearing a military commander's uniform. The film revolves around a World War II vet who decides to leave his care home to travel to France on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

The British drama then turns into a road-trip movie of sorts that features lead Artie Crawford (played by Pierce) coming to terms with the loss of his friend and his own demons from the war.

He received several compliments from fans praising the film, with even Stephen Baldwin commenting: "You're the only one, sir, on one hand, I can count the gentlemen that have not only honored family, but that have also honored our industry. God bless you sir!!"

© Sky Cinema Pierce Brosnan stars in "The Last Rifleman"

One of his fans wrote: "A brilliant piece," with another adding: "Soo good… I cried!!" and a third also saying: "Such a beautiful movie! Love your portrayal of Artie — Outstanding!"

The film is loosely based on the story of real-life D-Day vet Bernard Jordan, who similarly left his own care home in England for France. Coincidentally, the film The Great Escaper, starring Michael Caine in the lead role, was based on the same story and released just a few weeks before The Last Rifleman.

SEE: Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's tribute to rarely-seen family member

In a new interview with ScreenRant, Pierce spoke about the film and hoping that he'd been able to fully transform for the role, despite being only two decades shy of the age that Artie is.

"I'm closer to that age now than I've ever been. So sometimes, you know, no acting required!" he remarked. "But nevertheless, there was, I hope, some transformation with Artie, and that was the challenge and that was the joy of playing this role."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's model son could be the next James Bond in striking new photos

The Last Rifleman was also actor John Amos' final work before his death in August 2024 (one that wasn't actually reported until October), and the Remington Steele star spoke fondly of his co-star.

© Getty Images The story is loosely based on the life of real-life World War II veteran Bernard Jordan

"Yes, he has gone, but his talent lives on," he shared. "It lives on in this movie, in a larger body of work that will be cherished forever and a day. We had the most wonderful few days together in each other's company."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's wife marks special day weeks after reuniting with husband

He recalled: "He was there with his son. And I had, actually, my mother with me and my son. And those few days that we had, they have become such a deep, fond memory."

© Getty Images The project is also the last starring John Amos before his death

"John and I had never met before, and we greeted each other like brothers of the acting fraternity. We greeted each other with the bonhomie of men who've been actors all their lives."