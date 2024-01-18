Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely look like they mean business in new photos as they step out in Malibu

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye appeared to put their legal woes to one side on Wednesday when they were photographed for the first time since it was revealed that he pleaded not guilty to trespassing charges.

The 007 actor and his long-time wife were snapped in Malibu, California after Cowboy State Daily reported he had entered a not guilty plea via a paper filing in response to accusations he went off-trail at Yellowstone National Park.

Despite the legal issues, Pierce looked unfazed and incredibly dapper in images in which he was beaming and sporting a smart blazer, spotty scarf and colorful glasses.

Keely looked equally as smart in a black suit and white shirt which she had teamed with a pair of animal print high heels and oversized sunglasses.

The couple dined with a friend at Lucky's restaurant and were spotted hugging her before they went their separate ways.

Pierce and Keely's 'business-like' look is a far cry from what fans are used to seeing them wearing.

More often than not, they share snapshots from their idylic beach life with Pierce opting for flowery-print shirts and shorts, while Keely wows in flowing, floral dresses.

Not that they don't dazzle with their red carpet looks. The couple's Met Gala outfits in May 2023 were standout.

Pierce took a page out of his James Bond days and donned a tuxedo with Keely turning heads in a latex dress with sheer cape that showed off her incredible curves.

Despite looking as though they didn't have a care in the world during their recent outing together, Pierce is facing a penalty or even jail time if found guilty of trespassing.

The actor is set to appear in a Wyoming court on February 20, for status hearing as he faces charges for allegedly venturing into restricted and hazardous thermal areas at the park.

The incident, which occurred on November 1, involved Pierce allegedly leaving the designated pathways in the Mammoth Terraces section of Yellowstone to get a closer look at the thermal features.

Deviating from these paths can result in penalties, including up to six months in jail and fines up to $5,000. It is considered dangerous as the water in the hot springs is acidic and "can cause severe or fatal burns," according to the National Park Service.

Pierce was filming Western "Unholy Trinity" in the area at the time, a movie with Samuel L. Jackson.

