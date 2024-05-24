Kelly Clarkson looks unreal in summer-ready crop top and quirky pants as she ends the week on a high

Kelly Clarkson has been enjoying the summer-ready weather in New York City this week, with some fashion-forward outfits to match.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host ensured all eyes were on her on Friday's show with the perfect hot weather ensemble.

The American Idol alum wore a vibrant navy, yellow and white patterned shirt crop top which was teamed with a pair of coordinating high-waist elastic pants. The stylish co-ord was one of many fashion-forward looks worn by Kelly this week.

Other ensembles over the past few days have included a jazzy print T-shirt with high-waisted jeans, and mint green trouser suit.

Kelly, along with her celebrity guests and many across of the United States, will be finishing the week on a high too, looking forward to the long Memorial Day weekend.

A look at Kelly Clarkson's stylish crop top and pant combo on Friday's The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly has been in the headlines over the past few weeks after confessing to being prescribed a weight loss drug.

As a result, the star is noticeably slimmer, but the mother-of-two has also made a point of explaining that it isn't Ozempic. "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," she explained in a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg.

A closer look at Kelly's stylish look

"Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not – it's something else." The star has received mixed reviews online after speaking out, but many famous faces have come to her defense, praising her honesty.

These have included Dr Jennifer Ashton, who wrote on social media: "I met @kellyclarkson years ago at GMA and found her to be kind, warm, friendly and of course, talented!"

Kelly Clarkson has a fabulous sense of style

"Today, she's in the headlines for the way in which she has discussed her taking weight loss medication to lose a significant amount of weight. It's upsetting to see how she's being attacked for it – for not 'telling everything' about which drug she takes, etc."

She continued: "People: THAT'S HER CHOICE! It's not for anyone to say how, when, if or why she should talk about it. She's a person, and just because she's a public figure doesn't mean that the fundamental rules of decency, privacy, autonomy etc etc don't apply to her." Kelly has also put her weight loss down to her lifestyle change.

© NBC The American Idol alum moved to NYC last year

She moved from LA to New York City with her two young children, River and Remington, last summer, and told People magazine in an interview last year that she is now walking around everywhere in the city, rather than driving, which is the only easy way to get around in LA.

She also revealed that she has lost the weight for health reasons. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told People magazine.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC The beloved TV star with her daughter River

"A couple of years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Most importantly, the star's confidence has also grown for all her fans to see. She's practically glowing as she hosts her talk show each weekday, dressed in fashion forward outfits put together by her new New York-based stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."