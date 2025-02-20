Hailey Bieber wows in sheer stockings and leather as she proves Justin split claims wrong

Justin and Hailey Bieber took a night off from parenting their baby son Jack Blues Bieber to celebrate an exciting milestone in Hailey's burgeoning beauty career.
The A-List couple hit the LA party scene to mark the launch of Hailey's Rhode Beauty pop-up shop, with Hailey donning a fashion-forward ensemble that proved her model credentials.
Though Justin looked typically laid back in oversized jeans, a basketball tank top and a tiny beanie hat, Hailey pulled out all the stops for her big night.
The 28-year-old slipped into an on-trend pair of sheer stockings, complemented with open-toe strappy sandals with ankle ties.
Sheer tights are bang on trend for 2025, with our stylish sisters at HELLO! Fashion telling us of the trend: "Sexy sheer tights with delicate dernier are back."
Of Hailey's fellow celebs rocking the trend, they add: "Dakota Johnson proved exactly how to elevate an all-black outfit with sheer tights, wearing a fitted strapless mini dress with black stilettos from Christian Louboutin. Nicola Peltz also styled up sheer tights this season with a white ruched mini dress designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham."
In Hailey's case, she added a leather wrap dress in an of-the-moment dark brown shade, throwing on a furry jacket and sunglasses to complete the look.
LOOK: 7 times Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber dressed like they were definitely not going to the same event
Though their outfits were worlds apart, Justin and Hailey put on a united front at the event, cuddling for the cameras, with Justin taking to Instagram to share his pride over his wife's latest business move.
While his dedication to Hailey comprised of two photos from the event, he also shared a nature snap of two birds among the carousel. Sharing his heartfelt wishes, Justin wrote: "Congrats baby on your beautiful @rhode pop-up."
The support from her husband likely meant a lot to Hailey, as the young couple have been plagued by rumours of a split for several months. Remind yourself of their love story below...
Fuel was added to the split rumor fire after Justin appeared to unfollow Hailey on Instagram, but the Baby singer quickly released a statement to explain that he was hacked and had not unfollowed his wife himself.
Hailey also shut down speculation via a pointed photo shared on Instagram last month which saw the star posing for a selfie carrying a large bag emblazoned "Mrs. Bieber" – if that doesn't prove the marriage doubters wrong, we don't know what does!