Justin and Hailey Bieber's bedroom change for sleepless nights with baby Jack

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, are now the proud parents of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber!

The couple announced the wonderful news last month with a gorgeous photo showing off their newborn's tiny foot wrapped in a blanket.

The husband and wife, who wed in 2018, are yet to share more photos of baby Jack, but Justin did take to Instagram this week to post some recent snaps he had taken, and one includes him laying down in his bed sleeping with a red light nestled on his bedside table.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey are now parents

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 30, and his Rhode beauty founder wife, 27, are likely getting a few sleepless nights as parents to a newborn, but it seems Justin's bedroom light hack is a good start to making sure the new parents are well rested.

Why red light therapy is ideal for new dad Justin Bieber

Justin's clever trick of putting a red light in his room won't necessarily stop baby Jack from waking him and Hailey from their slumber, but it'll make sure the 'Baby' hitmaker and the supermodel can get as much shuteye as they can.

© Instagram Justin Bieber sleeping with a red light lamp

Red light is super helpful when it comes to aiding sleep. It helps to boost melatonin, the hormone which helps us sleep. In turn, it reduces cortisol – our stress hormone – which will prevent us from getting quality sleep if it's too high.

Wellbeing Expert and Co-Founder of The Ardour Clinic, Anna Miller, advises her clients to incorporate red light therapy into their routine if they're having trouble with sleep.

"Red light therapy boosts the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates our circadian rhythm and supports a healthy sleep-wake cycle," she told HELLO!

"You should use it in the evening and integrate it into your night-time routine as you are getting ready to wind down. No longer than 20 to 30 minutes before bed, that is all it takes. You do not have to keep the lamp on throughout the night, just using a small light before bed is effective enough."

Not only does Anna advise that red light is great for improving the quality of our sleep, but it has other health benefits, too.

"Red light therapy also has a wide number of skin benefits too including improved skin tone and texture, increased collagen production, reduced wrinkles and fine lines and helping with sun damage. It is for these multiple reasons that we use phototherapy within many of our treatments at The Ardour." Beauty sleep indeed!

© Instagram Pregnant Hailey pictured with Justin shortly before Jack was born

Anna added finally: "I always recommend it to my patients who have just become parents. When your sense of time is thrown out the window, anything that helps you fall asleep more quickly is an instant blessing, especially when your sleep is usually broken and limited to a few hours during the first year of your baby's life."



When we wake in the morning, cortisol spikes – called the cortisol awakening response – which helps to wake us up but also increases our stress levels.

Throughout the day, cortisol then typically reduces.

The spike in cortisol is going to be higher in the morning for someone who is feeling stressed in their lifestyle, burnt out, or perhaps not exercising regularly enough.

Those who are taking care of their physical and mental health are more likely to have a reduced spike in cortisol first thing in the morning.

Hailey and Justin's life as new parents

Not only did Justin share a photo of his bedroom hack, but the singer also posted a gorgeous candle-lit table in their garden, perhaps indicating that the new parents were having a date night with an al fresco dinner.

He also shared a cute snap of a mug which read "Papa Bear".

© Instagram Hailey showcases her new push present

Meanwhile, Hailey also shared a photo of her new "fall nails" in a photo on Instagram and also showed off a stunning new piece of jewelry that pays tribute to her baby boy.

Hailey could be seen wearing a gorgeous diamond ring spelling out "mom."

© Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey were thrilled to become parents

Crafted by Isa Grutman Jewelry, the ring boasts .21 carats of diamonds set in 14-karat gold and comes with a price tag of $1,980.

The design is the creation of Isabela Grutman, the wife of hospitality mogul and Hailey's close friend, David Grutman.