Bridget Jones just made Mulberry's most famous bag cool again - plus the 90s Tiffany necklace we bet you already own

Bridget Jones is the ultimate female movie icon. We all watched the first film back in 2001 and it's held a special place in all single girls' hearts ever since. The fourth installment - Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy - arrived in theatres on Valentine's Day and we've all become obsessed all over again.

I devoured the new film (and cried buckets) but as a fashion editor, I just couldn't switch off from Bridget's girl-next-door style, and how it hasn't changed throughout the entire franchise.

© UPI Bridget Jones' wardrobe is very girl-next-door

Bridget's wardrobe is littered with casual items - from Converse trainers to jeans with a relaxed fit, and of course, her favourite combo; the floral dress teamed with a denim jacket. Her style is pretty, yet relatable.

I did notice though, that B is all about high-end accessories, which actually feature throughout all four films, showing the key element of a designer wardrobe - items made to last.

Mulberry 'Bayswater'

The blonde beauty doesn't part ways with her Mulberry 'Bayswater' in dark brown. The 'Bayswater' is one of the most iconic bags out there - growing up, I remember it was one of the 'ultimates' - every celebrity and model had one.

© Photo Credit: Jay Maidment / Uni Bridget Jones was rarely seen without her Mulberry Bayswater bag

They are the epitome of practical glam if you ask me; a timelessly classic design, crafted in beautiful leather and spacious with a structured finish. In short, perfect for work and drinks afterward.

Bridget's Mulberry bag also featured in Bridget Jones' Baby

Instantly recognisable by its signature postman lock, it's one of those bags that everyone knows.

The Mulberry 'Bayswater' is a hugely famous, classic bag

Bridget has always used it, filling it up with all her bits and bobs, and in the new film, the now mum-of-two packs it the brim with maternal necessities. When the character goes back to work, she adapts it again - slung cross-body, giving it a new lease of life. Sadly, Mulberry doesn't make Bridget's colourway anymore, but the 'Ebony Heavy Grain' is a pretty decent match.

Anya Hindmarch 'Raffia Eyes Cross-body' bag

Bridget wears this cuter-than-cute rafia bag on numerous dates with her new love, Leo Woodall's character, Rockster.

© Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Unive Bridget with her Anya Hindmarch bag in the new film

This piece of arm candy had a big moment in the 90s (who could forget the trademark little eyes?). This relaxed bag is the ideal counterpart for a casual yet subtly chic look - it adds interest to any getup but isn't too 'in your face'.

Bridget's Anya Hindmarch bag is a cute, playful piece

It's £350 and still available to buy. A great one for your summer wardrobe!

The Tiffany & co. 'Elsa Peretti Open Heart Pendant'

Bridget has always worn the iconic Tiffany 'floating heart necklace' as people refer to it, and it features in the new film, too, although it looks like it's had a fresh clean and revamp.

© UPI Bridget and her Tiffany necklace

The sterling silver is once again timeless and pretty yet fuss-free, much like Bridget's entire wardrobe. The necklace is part of Tiffany's ongoing collection and is a hugely popular piece from their archives.

The Tiffany & co. 'Elsa Peretti Open Heart Pendant'

It symbolises the 90s to me; I had this exact necklace and adored wearing it during my youth! Maybe I need to dig it out and take a trip down memory lane, a la Bridget?