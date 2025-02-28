Brittany Mahomes puts on risque display in plunging bustier for date night

Brittany Mahomes put on a very risque display on Thursday February 27 when she enjoyed a date night with husband Patrick.

The mom-of-three wore a plunging white bustier top that gave her ample cleavage.She shared a video from inside their car as they headed out on "date night," with Patrick leaning in behind her shoulder and matching her in a white tee.

The pair appeared to be out for dinner in a swanky Kansas City restaurant as Brittany shared snaps of their desserts which included three scoops of ice cream or gelato sitting in an ice sculpture.

© Brittany Mahomes Brittany and Patrick Mahomes enjoy date night

Their date night comes six weeks after they welcomed their third baby, Golden Raye.

On Monday, January 13, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced that he and Brittany had expanded their family with the birth of a daughter named Golden Raye. Patrick and Brittany are already mom and dad to Sterling Skye, three, and Bronze, two.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal sex of third baby

© Getty Images Patrick and Brittany are parents to three kids

"It's been cool, I'm supporting, Brittany crushed it. It's been cool to welcome another baby girl [into] our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that," Patrick told press at the time, before joking that he didn't want to think yet about a fourth baby.

"I'm good with three for right now, we'll see down the line maybe, but my goal was always three, so we've had three and we will stick there for a while, and see if we come back and do another one later on," he said.

© Instagram Brittany and Patrick may consider a fourth

The two met in high school and stayed together through college where they maintained a long-distance relationship;.They welcomed their daughter Stirling in 2021 and their son Bronze in 2022.

They shared news of their third baby's arrival by posting a black and white photo on Instagram of her little feet, and her name was engraved on a wooden sign.

Their wedding was in 2022 and included a stunning ceremony in Hawaii. On her big day, Brittany walked down the aisle in a stunning custom Versace gown complete with a giant bow, and intricate crystal detailing.

"One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!" wrote Brittany on their one-year anniversary.

"Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever.".