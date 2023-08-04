Ginger Zee doesn't appear to have aged a day! The Good Morning America host took to Instagram to celebrate throwback Thursday with a snapshot alongside her lookalike cousin.

Not only do they look identical but Ginger's fans were left in disbelief at the fact she hasn't changed.

In the image, both women wore matching strappy vests, and jeans. They beamed for the camera and wore their hair slicked back in twinning ponytails.

© Instagram/Ginger Zee Ginger and her cousin were identical

The meteorologist, 42, captioned the post: "#tbt maybe 20 years ago? Trying to date it by the denim height & belt choice. My cousin @delaneyjayney."

Fans rushed to chime in and commented: "You truly look the same - minus the belt," and, "I thought she was your sister! You have not changed a bit," while a third quipped: "Easy to see the family resemblance."

Ginger's family genes are indeed strong, and when she shared a photo of her younger sister, Elaina, on graduation day, the resemblance was also uncanny.

© Instagram Ginger and her husband Ben Aaron with their two sons

While her hair was worn straight and Ginger normally embraces her curly locks, their bone structure and smile made it obvious they were siblings.

Fans also noticed they "have the same eyes" and some went as far as to say they looked like "twins".

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ginger recently celebrated her mom's 70th birthday

Ginger recently celebrated her mom, Dawn Zuidgeest-Craft's 70th birthday and it was another family affair. Once again taking to social media, Ginger shared several photos of her mom along with a moving tribute to the special 'one of a kind' woman.

"Raise your hand if your mom turns 70 today!" She then continued: "Now raise your hand if your 70 year old mom decided to retire from a half a century career as a neonatal nurse practitioner and professor of nursing and go to medical school because she always wanted to… Wait, no one else?"

© Raymond Hall Ginger is a lead meteorologist at GMA

She then added: "But mom, I’ve told you dozens of times this year-it’s not your accomplishments, your many degrees or even the hundreds of babies lives you have saved that makes me grateful for having you as a mom – it’s you, for being my mom, my mentor and good overall human."

© Ginger Zee on Instagram She is happily married to her husband Ben

Ginger finished her post by writing: "If anyone ever wonders where I get my energy, drive, commitment, resilience and strength, look no further than soon-to-be Dr. Dawn. Happy birthday @zuidgeestcraft - now go figure out how we can all make it to double 70 so we can hang out even longer."