Nicole Kidman's unconventional marriage rule with Keith Urban he's tried to break
The Big Little Lies star and the country singer got married in 2006

2 minutes ago
Keith Urban In a suit and Nicole Kidman in a sparkly nude pink dress
Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Since the moment Nicole Kidman met her husband Keith Urban in 2005, she set out one relationship rule she has ensured they've stuck to over the past two decades – despite Keith's attempted rebellion.

The Moulin Rouge actress and the Blue Ain't Your Color singer, both 56, first crossed paths at the G'Day LA event and got married the following year at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick's Estate in Sydney.

Nicole Kidman leaves her Darling Point home with her father on her way to her wedding to Keith Urban, 25 June 2006© Getty
The couple got married in Sydney in 2006

The couple often comment on their loving marriage, but Nicole surprised fans when she said they have a surprising communication agreement. "We never text each other, can you believe that? We started out that way – I was like, 'If you want to get a hold of me, call me,''' she explained on the Something To Talk About podcast in 2023.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive for the 32nd Annual ARIA Awards 2018 at The Star on November 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia© Getty Images
Nicole and Keith revealed the one relationship rule they follow

While Keith was happy to communicate via text, he soon adopted Nicole's rule. "I wasn't really a texter. I think he tried texting me a few times and I never texted back. Then it was like, this is quite nice. If you really want to get a hold of me, you have to call me. Everyone else we text with. That's just the one thing we don't do," continued Nicole, who shares children Connor and Isabella with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday and Faith with Keith.

Nicole and Keith have been viewed as having an aspirational relationship thanks to the fact they never have anything but praise for one another, but they have both reiterated that every marriage is different and they don't want to offer one-size-fits-all advice.

"I have no advice for anybody," Keith told E! News at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. Explaining his rationale, he said: "You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different. There's no one size fits all."

Actor Nicole Kidman (R) and singer Keith Urban kiss at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.© George Pimentel
Nicole and Keith often gush about their relationship

Big Little Lies star Nicole also spoke candidly about the couple's marriage, telling Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

keith urban and nicole kidman on red carpet © Getty Images
The actress and the singer share children Faith and Sunday

She added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

