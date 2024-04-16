Nicole Kidman's unconventional marriage rule with Keith Urban he's tried to break

Since the moment Nicole Kidman met her husband Keith Urban in 2005, she set out one relationship rule she has ensured they've stuck to over the past two decades – despite Keith's attempted rebellion.

The Moulin Rouge actress and the Blue Ain't Your Color singer, both 56, first crossed paths at the G'Day LA event and got married the following year at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick's Estate in Sydney.

© Getty The couple got married in Sydney in 2006

The couple often comment on their loving marriage, but Nicole surprised fans when she said they have a surprising communication agreement. "We never text each other, can you believe that? We started out that way – I was like, 'If you want to get a hold of me, call me,''' she explained on the Something To Talk About podcast in 2023.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith revealed the one relationship rule they follow

While Keith was happy to communicate via text, he soon adopted Nicole's rule. "I wasn't really a texter. I think he tried texting me a few times and I never texted back. Then it was like, this is quite nice. If you really want to get a hold of me, you have to call me. Everyone else we text with. That's just the one thing we don't do," continued Nicole, who shares children Connor and Isabella with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday and Faith with Keith.

Nicole and Keith have been viewed as having an aspirational relationship thanks to the fact they never have anything but praise for one another, but they have both reiterated that every marriage is different and they don't want to offer one-size-fits-all advice.

"I have no advice for anybody," Keith told E! News at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. Explaining his rationale, he said: "You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different. There's no one size fits all."

© George Pimentel Nicole and Keith often gush about their relationship

Big Little Lies star Nicole also spoke candidly about the couple's marriage, telling Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

© Getty Images The actress and the singer share children Faith and Sunday

She added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

