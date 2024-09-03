Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s teen daughter went to incredible lengths to reunite with her dad on special day

In a touching display of family love and dedication, Keith Urban's teenage daughter went to remarkable lengths to ensure she could spend Father's Day with her dad.

While Nicole Kidman was busy with her glamorous appearances at the Venice Film Festival and the London premiere of The Perfect Couple, Keith returned home to Sydney for the weekend, and he wasn't alone.

The 56-year-old country music star revealed that his 13-year-old daughter, Faith Margaret, had joined him for the special occasion, making the long journey from the United States to be by his side on Father's Day.

Recommended video You may also like Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

Speaking candidly on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Monday, Keith shared the heartwarming details of their reunion.

"I saw that you arrived home for Father's Day. But were you, were the kids with you or what happened?" radio host Kyle Sandilands inquired during the live broadcast.

© VALERIE MACON Australian musician Keith Urban (L), Faith Urban (3rd L), Sunday Urban (3rd R), Australian actress Nicole Kidman (2nd R) and Antonia Kidman (R)

"I have one daughter with us," Keith confirmed, referring to Faith Margaret, his youngest daughter with Nicole.

"They're out of school just for this long weekend. It's Labor Day over there in America," he explained, adding that Faith would be flying back to the U.S. on Wednesday in time to return to school.

© Michael Kovac Faith flew all the way to Sydney to spend time with her dad Keith

Keith and Nicole, who reside in Nashville with their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, have always made family a priority, despite their demanding careers.

The couple also owns several apartments in Sydney's harborside Milsons Point, allowing them to maintain close ties to their Australian roots.

© Pascal Le Segretain Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith

The radio show’s co-host, Jackie 'O' Henderson, couldn't help but express her amazement at the family's jet-setting lifestyle. "What jet setters to be able to do that!" she exclaimed.

Keith, ever the down-to-earth storyteller, recounted a funny moment from the past when someone was equally astonished by his casual approach to international travel.

"I said to somebody a long time ago, 'I've got to pop down to Australia next week.' And they go, 'Wait a minute, wait, did you just say pop down to Australia?' And they went, 'You know you travel a lot when you use the phrase pop down to Australia,'" he said, laughing.

© Getty Nicole and Keith in 2017 with Sunday Rose (L) and Faith Margaret (R)

This isn't the first time Keith's daughters have made headlines with their loving gestures. Just a few months ago, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret made their red carpet debut, joining their father to support their mother as she received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award at a star-studded gala event.

Reflecting on the special occasion, Keith shared his pride and joy at having his family by his side. "It was great to be able to bring our girls but also the whole family, you know, Nic's sister and her husband and all their kids," he told Extra.

Keith and Nicole's love story, which began in 2006, has been an inspiring journey of mutual support and admiration.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and have since become one of Hollywood's most beloved power couples, known for their commitment to family and each other.