Gabrielle Union is a beach bombshell in high-cut bikini as she sets temperatures soaring

Gabrielle Union turned up the heat for her latest beach fashion show.

The actress wowed fans with a flirty display she shared on Instagram in which she flaunted her figure in a high-cut bikini.

Gabrielle oozed confidence as she proudly showed off her physique in risky, red bikini bottoms and a black bandeau top.

She wore her long locks half up in a slick-back bun on the top of her head.

Gabrielle captioned the post: "Moving at the speed of peace," as fans commented on her flawless complexion and said they loved her beach look.

The star is married to NBCA icon Dwyane Wade and they share a daughter, Kaavia James. Gabrielle is also a stepmom to his three children, Zaire, Maya and Xavier.

She told People: "I never wanted kids. Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

Becoming a mother later in life was a blessing for Gabrielle who said it meant she had time to heal from past traumas rather than pass them on to her daughter.

"People always ask, 'Is it worth it? Having kids later in life?' There's a lot that goes into that answer," she told fans. "But in a nutshell: hell yeah, it’s been worth it."

The couple welcomed Kaavia via a surrogate in 2018.

She elaborated on her feelings about motherhood in the social media video when she said: "It's changed my life in so many wondrous ways that it does make me wish I had done it earlier, just so I have even more time with Kaav. I even have more time as a mom.

"I became a mom at the right time, because I was healed. And I had committed to healing eternally, so I didn't pass all that generational trauma onto Kaav. And had I been a day younger, even, certainly 10, 15, 20 years before, I would have passed along way too many traumatic things to my child."

She continued: "I didn't really get into healing from all of my traumas, healing my soul, healing my aura, if you will. I wasn't in a place to even take care of myself, much less our little miracle. So for me, it's absolutely worth it. She is the best thing that’s ever happened to me."