Gabrielle Union celebrates daughter Kaavia's surprising milestone

Gabrielle Union has been celebrating her daughter Kaavia's milestone moments - including a very important one that the actress joked even she hadn't yet figured out.

MORE: Gabrielle Union sparks reaction with new comments about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

Listing the three-year-old's recent accomplishments, Gabrielle shared that she is "able to count, her being able to identify certain words on the page, her being fully potty trained and asking for privacy," and sharing that the toddler's "language skills are off the charts".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gabrielle Union's and Dwyane Ward's mansion is unbelievable

But the young girl has also figured out the television with Gabrielle admitting she had "figured out the remote before Mom did!"

"Not sure what milestone that is in what book but for Kav, it's been a game changer," the mom-of-one told E! News.

MORE: 15 Black-owned beauty and fashion businesses you need to keep on your radar for spring

MORE: 10 Black women-owned brands on Amazon that you need to know about

"She could turn on the TV herself and find very specific YouTube videos that she wants to watch. Yeah, she's pretty dang dynamic."

In addition to being a mom to their little girl, Gabrielle is also a step-mom to her husband's three children, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, from his previous relationship.

Gabrielle with her daughter Kaavia

The LA’s Finest star and her husband, former NBA player Dwayne Wade, reside in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, and purchased the property in February 2020 where they are raising their family of six.

It boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and the three-storey property is a whopping 22,000 square feet. The luxury home has its own gym, spa, sauna, home theater and wine storage and tasting room, as well as a 12-car garage complete with its own turntable.

Gabrielle and Dwyane first met in 2007 and tied the knot in 2014.

Dwayne and Gabrielle are raising four children

In her memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, Gabrielle wrote about her fertility issues and revealed she suffered "eight or nine miscarriages".

Despite the failed IVF attempts and being constantly bloated from the hormones, the 44-year-old star wrote that she and Dwyane "remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we've both dreamed of".

They welcomed their daughter via surrogate.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.