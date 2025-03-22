Kelly Clarkson's suede coat dress has a secret royal connection that kind of surprised me

Kelly Clarkson returned to her talk show this week after a break, and as we all celebrated her much-awaited return, I noticed the amazing outfit she chose for her first day back.

The American Idol champ rocked a tan suede Fairfax & Favor ‘Lylla’ coat, $910 as a dress, and looked so cool. And what's even more impressive, her outfit had another secret twist.

Pairing the structured suede, gold button-front look with snakeskin knee-high boots, Kelly seemed to be expressing her Texas roots. But I found out the coat actually has a British royal link.

It turns out King Charles’s niece Zara Tindall is a fan of Fairfax & Favor, so much so that she recently became ambassador for the modern rural lifestyle brand. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about her new role, Zara said: "I've always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality."

Kelly wears: Fairfax & Favor ‘Lylla’ coat © Fairfax & Favor $910 / £595 at Fairfax & Favor

The look Kelly wore is a true classic, but in case you don’t have a king-sized wardrobe budget, I decided to try and find the look for less, too. Every lookalike I found can be teamed with boots for a copy-Kelly outfit.

© Getty Images The late Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall is an ambassador for British brand Fairfax & Favor, which Kelly wore this week

Similar for less: Faherty Softstretch Cord Michelle Dress © Faherty $129 (31% off) at Faherty



While Kelly wore the Fairfax & Favor look in a chilly studio, a heavier suede isn’t necessarily the most comfortable option heading into spring and summer. The Faherty Softstretch Cord Michelle Dress is in a structured, soft corduroy which gives the same vibe. The mini length gives you a chance to show off your legs, especially when paired with knee-high boots like Kelly.

I love Boden’s Flora Cord Shirt Dress $155 / £98 which is in a different shade of brown, Cognac, but has a similar structured countryside look and also has a royal connection. (Princess Kate is a fan of the brand.) The dress also comes in six other colors and prints, so there's one for every style.

Lightweight faux suede is a great option - Macy’s has a sale on Steve Madden’s Faux-Suede Shirtdress, which has been reduced from $99 to under $40. I also spotted Draper’s & Damon’s Stretch Microsuede Shirt Dress, which has a belt and can be worn as a coat as well.

Kelly's snakeskin boots: Shop the budget lookalike

What boots should you wear? During her HELLO! interview, Zara - who is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, Princess Anne - revealed she’s a huge fan of Fairfax & Favor’s Regina boots, below, which are "such a wardrobe staple".

If you prefer Kelly’s snakeskin vibe, though, I found a similar pair at Nordstrom Rack that’s a perfect fit. The snakeskin motif Steve Madden knee high boots, from $32.99 (up to 80% off), are available in wide and regular calf - and there’s a genuine suede version, too!

Shop similar to Kelly's boots: Steve Madden 'Evey' Boot © Steve Madden From $32.99 at Nordstrom Rack

In the meantime, the Fairfax & Favor look is a perfect investment piece. The brand even gave Kelly a shout-out on Instagram, sharing snaps of her wearing the coat and captioning the post: "We are delighted to see the wonderful @kellyclarkson wearing our Lylla Coat Dress on the @kellyclarksonshow. Crafted from the softest suede with signature Fairfax & Favor details, it’s the perfect blend of luxury and versatility. ⁠"