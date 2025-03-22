Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson’s suede dress has a secret royal connection that kind of surprised me
Subscribe
Kelly Clarkson’s suede dress has a secret royal connection that kind of surprised me
Kelly Clarkson date night jumpsuit© Instagram

Kelly Clarkson's suede coat dress has a secret royal connection that kind of surprised me

The Kelly Clarkson wore a luxe dress linked to the British royals - I found the look for less

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Clarkson returned to her talk show this week after a break, and as we all celebrated her much-awaited return, I noticed the amazing outfit she chose for her first day back.

The American Idol champ rocked a tan suede Fairfax & Favor ‘Lylla’ coat, $910 as a dress, and looked so cool. And what's even more impressive,  her outfit had another secret twist.

Pairing the structured suede, gold button-front look with snakeskin knee-high boots, Kelly seemed to be expressing her Texas roots. But I found out the coat actually has a British royal link.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHVikiNsU9y/?hl=en&img_index=1© NBCUNIVERSAL

It turns out King Charles’s niece Zara Tindall is a fan of Fairfax & Favor, so much so that she recently became ambassador for the modern rural lifestyle brand. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about her new role, Zara said: "I've always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality."

Kelly wears: Fairfax & Favor ‘Lylla’ coat

kelly clarkson tan suede dress coat fairfax favor© Fairfax & Favor

The look Kelly wore is a true classic, but in case you don’t have a king-sized wardrobe budget, I decided to try and find the look for less, too. Every lookalike I found can be teamed with boots for a copy-Kelly outfit.

zara tindall wearing a brown suede coat © Getty Images
The late Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall is an ambassador for British brand Fairfax & Favor, which Kelly wore this week

Similar for less: Faherty Softstretch Cord Michelle Dress

kelly clarkson brown shirt dress dupe© Faherty

While Kelly wore the Fairfax & Favor look in a chilly studio, a heavier suede isn’t necessarily the most comfortable option heading into spring and summer. The Faherty Softstretch Cord Michelle Dress is in a structured, soft corduroy which gives the same vibe.  The mini length gives you a chance to show off your legs, especially when paired with knee-high boots like Kelly.

I love Boden’s Flora Cord Shirt Dress $155 / £98 which is in a different shade of brown, Cognac, but has a similar structured countryside look and also has a royal connection. (Princess Kate is a fan of the brand.) The dress also comes in six other colors and prints, so there's one for every style.

Lightweight faux suede is a great option -  Macy’s has a sale on Steve Madden’s Faux-Suede Shirtdress, which has been reduced from $99 to under $40. I also spotted Draper’s & Damon’s Stretch Microsuede Shirt Dress, which has a belt and can be worn as a coat as well.

Kelly's snakeskin boots: Shop the budget lookalike

What boots should you wear? During her HELLO! interview, Zara - who is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, Princess Anne - revealed she’s a huge fan of Fairfax & Favor’s Regina boots, below, which are "such a wardrobe staple". 

View post on Instagram
 

If you prefer Kelly’s snakeskin vibe, though, I found a similar pair at Nordstrom Rack that’s a perfect fit. The snakeskin motif Steve Madden knee high boots, from $32.99 (up to 80% off), are available in wide and regular calf - and there’s a genuine suede version, too!

Shop similar to Kelly's boots: Steve Madden 'Evey' Boot

steve madden snakeskin boot like kelly clarkson© Steve Madden

In the meantime, the Fairfax & Favor look is a perfect investment piece. The brand even gave Kelly a shout-out on Instagram, sharing snaps of her wearing the coat and captioning the post: "We are delighted to see the wonderful @kellyclarkson wearing our Lylla Coat Dress on the @kellyclarksonshow. Crafted from the softest suede with signature Fairfax & Favor details, it’s the perfect blend of luxury and versatility. ⁠"

Sign up to HELLO! Edit for the week's best deals on everything from clothes and accessories, to travel and books

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More