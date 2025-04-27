Jennifer Garner stuns in plunging top — and her friends have a lot to say

Jennifer Garner is taking a trip down memory lane — and seriously impressing fans.

Over the weekend, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram and reminisced over a past photoshoot, which had several of her celebrity friends and fans alike flocking to compliment her.

In the stunning photos, she appears with a sun-kissed tan, wearing a back top with a plunging neckline, adorned a black beaded necklace, and her look is topped off with a coordinating hat.

"Me, younger, in a hat," she wrote in her caption, and then wondered: "(I can't remember who shot this — @therealsherylnields? @erinpatriceobrien — either way, thank you xxx)."

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Ina Garten writing: "Gorgeous!!" and Ali Wentworth also commented: "Wowza!" as her 13 Going on 30 co-star Christa B. Miller endearingly added: "You look the same, beautiful inside and out."

Others followed suit with: "You look just as stunning today," and: "Love who you have been, who you are now and the woman still to come!" as well as: "Stunning then, and now!"

© Instagram Jennifer was recently in Paris

Jennifer is based in Brentwood, Los Angeles with her three kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple was married from 2005 to 2018.

The mom-of-three recently came back home from a trip to Paris, where she was seemingly working on the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, with her other 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer.

© Instagram The actress is working on the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me

At the time, Jennifer shared a round of photos documenting their epic reunion, starting off with a photo of the two smiling ear-to-ear, posing in the middle of an idyllic Paris street with the Eiffel Tower in view behind them.

© Getty Images Her daughter Violet is in her freshman year at Yale

More photos followed of the pair touristing around the City of Light, posing at the park, outside popular bakery Poilâne, at the famed Le Bon Marché department store — which currently has three floors dedicated to dog merchandise — at cult-classic store Merci, and other Paris favorites. "JG & JG take Paris," she fittingly wrote in her caption.

© Getty Images With her three kids in 2018

The Apple TV series, which first premiered in 2023, was developed by Josh Singer alongside bestselling author Laura Dave, who wrote the novel it is based on, and it is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, known for its successful adaptations of popular books.

Though it is still unclear who Judy stars as, Jennifer stars as Hannah Hall alongside Angourie Rice, who stars as her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey. The series follows them forging a bond in order to find the truth about why Hannah's husband has mysteriously disappeared. The second season is based on a sequel currently being worked on by the author, which will release this year, ahead of the second season.