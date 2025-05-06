Kelly Clarkson highlights new physique in plunging, sheer one-piece

Kelly Clarkson made sure all eyes were on her for her latest venture.

The American Idol alum released the music video for her new song "Where Have You Been," last week and turned up the heat in a sensational ensemble.

Kelly showcased her 50lb weight loss in a plunging, sheer catsuit that clung to her figure.

She seductively danced as the camera panned out to reveal her head-to-toe look.

Kelly wowed fans with her appearance in her music video

Kelly oozed confidence in the bold outfit and tossed her long locks which she wore loose around her shoulders.

The star addressed her weight loss in an interview with People in which she discussed how the move to New York from LA saw her increase her steps.

But she also confessed: "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor. A couple years I didn’t."

© Youtube She looked sultry in the form-fitting catsuit

She follows a healthy regime and is focused on exercising and eating well.

"90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Nutrition expert Danni Duncan told HELLO! that Kelly looks to have lost as much as 50 lbs over the last year, and attributes it to the removal of ultra-processed and high sugar high-fat foods.

© NBC Kelly is eating well and exercising

Kelly's decision to overhaul her wellbeing comes after she confessed she was unhappy in Hollywood.

"I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years," she said. "I needed a fresh start." She admitted her two kids, River and Remington, who she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, also felt ready for a change.

"They weren't doing well either," she told People. "For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."

© Getty Kelly and her kids moved to NY

They now love life in the Big Apple, with Kelly saying they enjoy going on walks, visiting museums and just being a family.

While she admits it can often feel like living in a "concrete jungle," she adores city life.

"It's a beautiful place. It's a beautiful energy," Kelly quipped. "The energy of it is very me."

Kelly's latest hit is her first original release since 2023, when she released her milestone tenth studio album Chemistry.