Kelly Clarkson showcases her svelte frame in tight pantsuit after dropping ’50 pounds in 8 months’

Recently, Kelly Clarkson displayed her slim figure in a fitted outfit on her TV show, emphasizing her weight loss journey.

The 41-year-old singer, known for her positive stance on losing weight, appeared in a sleek pantsuit while interviewing Paris Hilton.

During the show, the first-ever American Idol winner and the early 2000s icon discussed various topics, including Paris's children and her new cooking set available at Walmart.

Kelly chose a nude-colored pantsuit for the occasion, paired with a white shirt featuring colorful wording. Her outfit was completed with wide-legged pants and matching pumps, complementing her toned physique. Her hair was styled in loose waves over her shoulders, adding to her polished look.

© Instagram Kelly stunned in a nude pant suit

Kelly has been open about her weight loss journey, frequently showcasing her transformation on her U.S. daytime TV series and across social media platforms.

Rumors have circulated about her potential use of Ozempic, an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes known for its appetite-suppressing effects, but Kelly has not addressed these speculations.

In 2019, Kelly confronted rumors about using weight-loss supplements via a Twitter post, stating, "Other fake news that's going around about me is that I've been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true. I ain't got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It's all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients."

Her previous weight loss success is attributed to following Steven Gundry's 'The Plant Paradox' book, which she revealed in 2018 helped her drop 40lbs.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has lost a dramatic amount of weight in recent months

This change was initially aimed at addressing an autoimmune disease and thyroid problems she faced. "I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had, and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up," she told 'Extra.' "I'm not on medicine anymore because of this book," Kelly explained.

Kelly has emphasized that her focus was not solely on losing weight but improving her overall health. "Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight – I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight," she expressed on 'Today.'

© NBC Experts believe Kelly may have lost up to 50lbs in eight months

"For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back, and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

In 2015, Kelly spoke candidly on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' about her ongoing struggles with body image. "Ever since my first season on American Idol, people always commented on my weight," she said. "It's been a constant struggle, but I'm finally feeling comfortable in my skin."

In a more recent interview with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara, Kelly shared her enjoyment of her new physique. "I love losing weight," she confessed, although she admitted to facing challenges in finding clothes that fit her new shape.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson last year

Nutrition expert Danni Duncan told HELLO! that Kelly's weight loss over the past eight months could be as much as 50 lbs, attributing it to the removal of ultra-processed and high sugar high-fat foods.

Danni advised caution, however, noting that "Removing whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables might be detrimental in the long term and doesn't allow for enjoyment or socialization."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.