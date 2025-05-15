Queen Mary wows in silk Victoria Beckham look - with quiet nod to all 4 kids

The Princess of Wales stepped out in a Victoria Beckham suit this week, but did you know that royalty have long been fans of the VB brand? Queen Mary of Denmark has a few signature pieces in her collection, one of which is the beautiful blue blouse she's just been spotted in.

Her chic ensemble was picked up on royal account @royal.fashion.daily and on Wednesday, she had teamed her Twisted Silk Crepe De Chine Top with white linen white leg trousers, accessorising with a skinny belt and pointed heels.

In the photo you can see just a hint of her gold necklace, and while it may be concealed, it's a special one as it has the initials of all four of her children on it. It has been reported that there is a C, I, V and J for her kids Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine.

The 53-year-old kept her raven locks down and wore dark-rimmed glasses for her Mary Foundation meeting, held at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg.

Previous wears

The top is clearly a wardrobe staple for Mary as she's been seen rocking this powder-blue shirt before, notably at the National Conference for Health Care Nurses with the Mary Foundation in September last year and at the University College South Denmark back in 2022.

Both previous times, Mary teamed it with a skirt, but this time she opted for trousers for a sharp tailoring look.

Mary's commitment to re-wear her clothes derives from her strong sustainability principles. She is patron of the Global Fashion Agenda and the Copenhagen Fashion Summit and has spoken out about the need for change within the industry.

Speaking to HOLA!, Mary revealed: "I keep clothes that I think my daughters will inherit one day. Other clothes are passed on to people who can benefit from them."

Blue hue

Blue appears to be a favourite hue for Mary at the moment as earlier in the month she dressed head-to-toe in sky blue.

Mary wore the Erdem 'Narella' Hogarth-print pleated chiffon dress when attending a dinner at Kronborg Castle in honour of Denmark hosting the UN Chief Executives. The floral frock was the perfect spring choice, and it was further enhanced by Mary's choice of matching accessories. The royal opted for a blue Lady Dior clutch and suede pumps in baby blue from Gianvito