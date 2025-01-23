Vogue Williams models longest hair ever - and ditches the blonde

Vogue Williams, 39, has been sporting a blonde bob for almost a year after cutting her tumbling hair to a jaw-grazing do in April 2024.

Switching up her look for the new year, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host has added several inches to the length overnight after turning to hair extension specialist Hadley Yates.

Before and after photos on Instagram showed her wavey, honey-blonde crop cut had been replaced with sleek straight waist-length hair.

"I went long again!! I love changing my hair but can never decide which one prefer, long or short which is your fave?" she captioned the photos.

While many of her followers took to the comments section to share their opinions, with many voting in favour of her "edgy" shorter hair, most didn't notice her dramatic colour change.

A darker bronde colour gave her locks a rich, glossy brunette hue and blended seamlessly with her natural roots, while subtle money-piece blonde highlights created a bit of dimension around her eyes.

Vogue has previously modelled long hair that tumbled past her shoulders, choosing similar long layers and a feathered face-framing cut to the one she now sports with her extensions. However, in January 2024, the mother-of-three sported a Barbie blonde colour – a bolder platinum compared to her usual caramel-toned highlights.

Vogue's beauty secrets

While she doesn't often comment on her ever-changing hairstyles, Vogue has opened up her beauty bag and revealed her must-have products.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, she said: "My beauty cupboard is full to the brim. I’m obsessed with skincare; I’m forever trying new brands and finding out about the next big thing, but I often come back to Ren and Medik8."

She added: "I change my routine with the seasons, but I’ll always use an eye cream, serum and moisturiser, topped with SPF. My mum drilled the importance of wearing sunscreen into me, as she didn’t use it when she was younger and has said that’s one of her big regrets."

Vogue also admitted to HELLO! that she shares products with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three kids Theodore, Gigi and Otto. Spencer loves Nivea and face serums while her kids are taking their mother's beauty tips and applying moisturiser after their evening bath.

"At home, I always moisturise my body and actually use the kids’ Childs Farm 'OatDerma' because my skin gets dry and it’s really good when you’re putting your fake tan on!" she said.

