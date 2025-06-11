Kelly Clarkson flashes tattoo in waist-cinching dress — and her shoes are wild

Kelly Clarkson has been perfecting summer dressing in New York City, staying cool while looking effortlessly stylish.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has been wearing a number of fashion-forward outfits this week on the program, including a classic LBD on Wednesday's show, which cinched in at the waist, defining the star's slim physique.

The dress was teamed with a pair of leopard print heels - embracing Kelly's wild side!

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson looked chic in a LBD - showcasing her impressive tattoo collection

The award-winning star posed for a photo in her studio ahead of the show, alongside guests Sydney Sweeney and Luna Blaise. In the pictures, which were posted on Instagram, some of Kelly's tattoos could be seen, including a flower on her ankle.

The American Idol alum has 14 tattoos to date, including a heart on her wrist, a four-leaf clover heart on the back of her hand, a puzzle piece on her shoulder blade, a kite on her wrist and a moon behind her ear. She also has a cross on her wrist, writing on her foot and 'dc' on her finger.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

Each tattoo tells a story, and in 2021, the star told Access Hollywood: "A lot of my tattoos are reminders.

"They're not all struggles, but a lot of them are. I am such a forgiving human…I'm forgiving and loyal to a fault. I forget what happens. And then you just keep letting — you allow the same thing to repeat. So, a lot of mine are like, 'Don’t do it.' Like there's one on my middle finger. I like to believe in the good side of humanity, but it doesn’t always work out."

© Debra L Rothenberg Kelly has a total of 14 tattoos

Kelly got her very first piece of ink work done when she was in New York on tour. Talking to Syracuse.com, she said: "I got my first tattoo in Buffalo, New York. I was on tour, and I was like, 'My mom’s gonna kill me.' My body is a temple still, Mom."

Thankfully for the singer, her mother didn't mind her daughter's tattoo, and later on even got a connecting one to link with the singer and her other daughter.

"My sister has a star [tattoo], and I have the moon, and my mom has a sun with a star and a moon in it," she explained while talking to BBC Radio 1. "My mother is a Southern Baptist, 'Your body is a temple, do not disgrace it with a tattoo.' I have no idea how we convinced her. I think she liked having a tattoo with her daughters so it's kind of cool."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly Clarkson with her children Remi and River

Kelly now lives in one of the most fashion-forward cities, with plenty of places for her to expand her tattoo collection one day if she so wished.

She moved to NYC in 2023 after wanting a change from LA, where she had been living with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, until their separation.

The couple co-parent their two young children, River Rose, and Remington, and Kelly also spends a lot of time in Montana, which is thought to be her happy place.