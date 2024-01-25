Kelly Clarkson makes diet confession as she opens up about personal life at home with her children

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her family life during a relatable chat on her award-winning show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During Thursday's episode, the American Idol alum opened up about fussy eaters during a conversation with Chrissy Teigen and restaurateur David Chang, and admitted that she finds it difficult to get her son Remington, seven, to eat any vegetables.

Kelly went as far as to say that she often sends her son to bed hungry due to the constant battle at dinner times. "I have to sneak it in, into a cup that is colorful, that you can't tell what the color is," she said on the efforts she goes to in order for her son to eat healthily.

"And that's how I sneak it in, in like a juice of a smoothie. He will not do it. he will smell it out, and be like 'this is a vegetable.' And he is like hard against it. I have to send him to bed hungry."

Kelly felt better that David also struggled to get his children to eat vegetables, telling him: "It makes me feel better that you're an actual chef."

© NBC The Kelly Clarkson Show star opened up about her son's fussy eating

Chrissy, who has been incredibly open about her own struggles with five-year-old son Mile's vegetable intake, added: "I definitely take orders. At this point with Miles, I said the other day, he doesn't eat vegetables. I mean not a carrot stick. It's just like a big fight with him."

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and her two children

Parenting expert Charlotte Stirling-Reed, The Baby & Child Nutritionist at The Baby Show, recently opened up to HELLO! about children's eating habits and she explained that fussy eating isn't often kids trying to be naughty.

"Sometimes it’s them just searching for autonomy or independence, which is why we see it a lot in toddlerhood", she explained.

© Getty Images Kelly with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and their children

"It can be really challenging, but it’s best to stick to what you offer regularly, but also allow children autonomy to refuse foods if they want at mealtimes.

"Simply saying: 'That’s ok you don’t have to eat it,' can actually really help."

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC The singer with oldest child, daughter River Rose

According to Charlotte: "Quite often this is all kids are looking for and it will allow them to be eventually happy to explore more - especially if they see you exploring a variety of foods at home too!"

