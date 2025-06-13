Taylor Swift gets fans talking after date night with 'husband' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift popped by the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida on Friday June 13 to meet young patients – days after Kansas City Chiefs star Cole Kmet sent the wedding bells rumor into overdrive.

In photos and video shared on social media, the 35-year-old could be seen rocking a $2,250 sage green linen dress by Loewe and tan Louis Vuitton heeled sandals, but it was the wrinkles in the dress that had everyone talking.

"Why is nobody steaming her dress?' commented one fan as another joked: "Listen none of us, and I mean none of us, could pull this look off so kudos to Taylor for looking gorgeous in this dress that was clearly made just for her to rock and rock it she does."

Others admitted that they thought it was so cute that "didn't even notice the wrinkles until everyone was mentioning it," white another quipped: "Y'all it's summer and she’s in Florida let her wear poplin and linen."

One patient's mom shared a picture of her son Judah being held by his dad as Taylor posed for a picture with them

"Literally crying bc Look who Judah met at the hospital today before his transfusion @taylorswift," the text on the photo read. "The one time I skip an appointment."

In a clip, Taylor was seen walking into a ward and introducing herself, as she praised the young man's hair, sharing: ""I like your hair — it's so cool."

The chief of surgery at the hospital, Jill Whitehouse, M.D., also shared a photo of their interaction.

"Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World!" she captioned the post shared on June 13. "Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!"

© GC Images Taylor (L) and Travis have been dating for almost two years

A week prior Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce attended his cousin's wedding in Nashville, looking loved-up as they took pictures with attendees.

It meant, however, that the pair missed Travis' teammate's wedding, which hit the headlines after his Chicago wedding planner Ellie Nottoli shared a snap of a name card that read: "Taylor and Travis Kelce".

This led to speculation that they had married in secret, which the A-listers have neither confirmed nor denied.

© NHLI via Getty Images Travis and Taylor are seen cheering during the first period of Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

Her appearance at the hospital came the morning after she was joined by Travis Kelce at game four of the NHL Stanley Cup finals on Thursday. The couple looked relaxed as they watched the game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, which took place at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida.

The pair have been living in the sunshine state for some months now, as Travis prepares for the 2025/2026 NFL season and Taylor takes much-deserved time off after touring the globe for almost two years.