Astrid & Miyu’s summer sale is here! Our top 7 picks to elevate your jewellery rotation

Renowned for its stackable designs and elevated simplicity, Astrid & Miyu has been a go-to jewellery brand for millions since its inception in 2012.

From mixed-metal ring stacks that cool-girls swear by to upgrade any outfit, to the ear cuffs worn by Molly-Mae Hague on the red carpet, there’s pieces for every taste and occasion.

If you were looking to up your everyday jewellery game for SS25, then you’re in luck. Astrid & Miyu, which was founded 13 years ago by Connie Nam, has launched its summer sale.

Born in Seoul, Korea, Nam's childhood of travelling took her across continents, where she unearthed rare gems and distinctive pieces from hidden markets and quirky jewellers around the world.

She launched Astrid & Miyu years later in London. The British jewellery brand is, at large, inspired by the arty culture of city life, but also draws inspiration from Mother Nature and Nam’s personal journey.

How we chose our top picks in Astrid & Miyu’s summer sale

Stackability: Astrid & Miyu is famed for the stackability of its products. So, every item in our must-have picks will layer effortlessly with each other, whether it be on your fingers, ears or neck

Our must-haves from the iconic jewellery sale aren't all about looks. Every piece selected is as practical as it is stylish, meaning the earrings aren't too heavy for a day at work and there's no chance of your ring stack slipping off

We've selected products that have a discount of at least 30% to ensure you get as much value for money as possible. Better yet, Astrid & Miyu has slashed the price of some of its sale buys by 60%

How you collect white tees and classic jeans to build your capsule wardrobe is the exact philosophy you should apply to your jewellery collection.

Your vault should be lined with pieces that you’ll reach for time and time again, and that can be stacked with each other to exude subtle elegance or make a costume-esque statement.

We’ve set our sights on these seven pieces from the Astrid & Miyu sale...

Astrid & Miyu Bold Pavé Huggies in Gold in ears Bold Pavé Huggies in Gold The Bold Pavé Huggies are must-haves for anyone who loves sparkle. In a statement design with crystal inlays, these elevate any stack from day to night.

£60 £42 at Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu Twist Huggies in Silver Twist Huggies in Silver The Twist Huggies in Silver are close-to-the-lobe hoops in a vintage-inspired texture to add a timeless statement to your stack. We recommend layering them with other hoops and studs for a cool-girl look.

£55 £33 at Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu Chain Link Huggies in Rose Gold Chain Link Huggies in Rose Gold The Chain Link Huggies in Rose Gold are ideal for adding texture and movement to your stack. It features two of Astrid & Miyu's signature huggie hoops connected by a dainty chain, with a chain length of 30mm.

£59 £23 at Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu Dome Pavé Ring in Silver Dome Pavé Ring in Silver The Dome Pavé Ring in Silver is the ultimate way for adding some sparkle to your stack. In a statement design with crystal inlays, it's the ideal piece for day-to-night dressing.

£70 £35 at Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu Pleated Crystal Ring in Gold Pleated Crystal Ring in Gold Designed in a vintage-inspired texture with sparkling crystal inlays, this band ring is as romantic as it is modern. It's the perfect centre-piece for any stack.

£69 £34 at Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu Illusion Twist Double Chain Necklace in Gold Illusion Twist Double Chain Necklace in Gold The Illusion Twist Double Chain Necklace in Gold has two different delicate chains, giving the look of a curated necklace stack instantly. Wear alone, or layer the look even more with added chains and pendants.

£125 £87 at Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu Snake Chain Necklace in Silver Snake Chain Necklace in Silver The chain necklace reign is still going strong, and the Snake Chain design is making a case to be your standout piece. It pairs well with fellow chunky chains, as well as dainty ones and pendants.

£69 £41 at Astrid & Miyu

How to look after your Astrid & Miyu jewellery?

Jewellery should be the last thing you put on in the morning and the first thing you take off at night. By doing this, you avoid your precious metals coming into contact with any skincare products or perfume, which can tarnish your pieces.

It also means they won’t come into contact with hot water in the shower, which can have the same damaging effect on the surface. Sweat can cause your jewellery to tarnish, so remember to take it off before exercising.