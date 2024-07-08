7 of the best pieces to shop from Astrid & Miyu's stunning new pearl collection

Following a resurgence in popularity, pearl jewellery has once again become a trending accessory for the summer ahead.

From timeless string necklaces to classic earrings and rings, pearls have always been a valued gemstone to have in your jewellery collection – but with this investment, it’s important to find the right design and best quality pieces you’ll wear time and time again.

Priding themselves in being more than just a jewellery brand, Astrid & Miyu have been pioneers in the industry by creating sentimental pieces with a contemporary twist – and their new pearl collection is simply to die for.

Mother of pearl and freshwater pearls are the staple feature of their brand new launch following an unprecedented customer demand for more of their signature pearl styles, with searches for pearls on their website escalating to a mind-bending 113% per week. Wow!

As well as championing their new designs, Astrid & Miyu have also relaunched their other well-loved pearl designs with subtle modern changes. Making the perfect gift for a special someone or a lovely present to treat yourself to, we’ve used our expertise to select the best pieces to shop from the collection…

How I chose the best picks from Astrid & Miyu’s pearl collection:

Design: Available in gold and silver metals, I’ve made sure to select a mix of different designs that will cater to all preferences

Why you should trust me:

I have been working at HELLO! for almost 3 years, which has included managing a variety of jewellery campaigns and shoots. Because of this, I have an eye for detail and jewellery styling which is essential when deciding the best pieces to invest in.

7 top picks from Astrid & Miyu's new pearl collection

