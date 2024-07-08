Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Astrid & Miyu's stunning new pearl collection: Here's what to shop
Astrid & Miyu Pearl Collection

7 of the best pieces to shop from Astrid & Miyu's stunning new pearl collection

We’ve selected our top picks from their gorgeous new launch

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Dulcie Troup
Senior Project Coordinator
3 minutes ago
Following a resurgence in popularity, pearl jewellery has once again become a trending accessory for the summer ahead.

From timeless string necklaces to classic earrings and rings, pearls have always been a valued gemstone to have in your jewellery collection – but with this investment, it’s important to find the right design and best quality pieces you’ll wear time and time again.

Priding themselves in being more than just a jewellery brand, Astrid & Miyu have been pioneers in the industry by creating sentimental pieces with a contemporary twist – and their new pearl collection is simply to die for.

Mother of pearl and freshwater pearls are the staple feature of their brand new launch following an unprecedented customer demand for more of their signature pearl styles, with searches for pearls on their website escalating to a mind-bending 113% per week. Wow!

As well as championing their new designs, Astrid & Miyu have also relaunched their other well-loved pearl designs with subtle modern changes. Making the perfect gift for a special someone or a lovely present to treat yourself to, we’ve used our expertise to select the best pieces to shop from the collection…

How I chose the best picks from Astrid & Miyu’s pearl collection:

  • Design: Available in gold and silver metals, I’ve made sure to select a mix of different designs that will cater to all preferences
  • Functionality: As pearls are a classic jewellery item, it’s essential that the pieces selected are versatile and can be styled in many ways
  • Price: For such special pieces, Astrid & Miyu is an incredibly affordable jewellery brand but I still wanted to select pieces from a range of different price points

Why you should trust me:

I have been working at HELLO! for almost 3 years, which has included managing a variety of jewellery campaigns and shoots. Because of this, I have an eye for detail and jewellery styling which is essential when deciding the best pieces to invest in.

7 top picks from Astrid & Miyu's new pearl collection

  • Astrid & Miyu Pearl Cocktail Ring

    Mother of Pearl Cocktail Ring in Gold

    Wear this gorgeous gold cocktail ring on its own or stack with some others for maximum effect.

  • Radiant Pearl Huggies

    Radiant Pearl Huggies in Silver

    A great everyday earring, these huggies are perfectly dainty and stylish.

  • Serenity Pearl Charm Bracelet

    Serenity Pearl Beaded Bracelet in Gold

    Created with freshwater pearl beads, this bracelet is perfect in summer for a beachy vibe.

  • Serenity Pearl Hoops

    Serenity Pearl Charm Hoop Earrings in Gold

    These pearl charm earrings would make a wonderful statement piece for summer.

  • Infinity Lariat Necklace

    Infinite Pearl Bold Lariat Necklace in Silver

    Made from recycled sterling silver, this bold necklace can be worn multiple ways.

  • Pearl & Crystal Studs

    Pearl and Crystal Studs in Silver

    These simple studs would look equally as lovely on their own or as an addition to an earring stack.

  • Mother of Pearl Pendant

    Mother of Pearl Pendant Necklace in Gold

    As a more classic design, this mother of pearl pendant would be a timeless way to incorporate pearls into any look.

