Mariah Carey is glowing in a risque Nutcracker outfit for special announcement

Mariah Carey is ready for Christmas – and is also bringing her special Christmas magic to the NFL, as she has revealed she will headline the opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a new video, in which the announcement was made, the mom-of-two rocked a very slinky Nutcracker outfit covered in dazzling sequins.

The dress featured a plunging neckline, and faux gold detailing to mimic the nutcracker's costume, as well as gold fringing on the shoulders, and Mariah wore her hair loose in classic waves.

"This Christmas, we all get our wish: the NFL is live on Netflix and I'll be there too," she said. Watch the video below:

Mariah Carey reveals NFL announcement

Mariah's Christmas day appearance will air on Netflix before the opening game which kicks off at 1/12c. The game will see the Chiefs go up against the Steelers; the Chiefs have already won their divisions and are through the playoffs while the Steelers lead the AFC North division.

The second game of the day will see the Baltimore Ravens versus the Houston Texans at 4:30/3.30c.

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas

Mariah will presumably be spending the special holiday with her two teens, Monroe and Moroccan, and will be putting her feet up and relaxing after concluding her 2024 Christmas concert series.

During the show, her 13-year-old teens – who go by Roc and Roe – have joined her on stage and performed a series of Christmas hits including a mashup of "Let It Snow" and "Deck the Halls," as well as The Waitresses' "Christmas Wrapping," where they are joined by backup dancers and singers.

© Getty Images Mariah will spend Christmas with her teens

Roc also shared his skills on the drum kit while Monroe plays guitar and danced.

Mariah can also count her dollar bills, as recent reports have suggested the singer earns an average of approximately $3million every single year just from her seasonal jingles.

© Getty Images Mariah has become the queen of Christmas

Despite releasing her iconic festive hit "All I Want For Christmas Is Yo" two decades ago in 1994, Mariah has maintained her reign as the undisputed queen of Christmas, and according to The Economist, Mariah earned a staggering total of $61million between 1994 and 2016.

The song was the first and only holiday song to win the RIAA's Diamond Award, which looks at 10 million sales and streaming units in the US. Upon receiving the award, Mariah said: "It blows my mind that All I Want For Christmas is You has endured different eras of the music industry."