Mariah Carey turns heads in mini-dress and knee-high boots for Manhattan outing

Mariah Carey was spotted on the streets of Manhattan on Friday night. Taking a break from touring, the Queen of Christmas was accompanied by an entourage for the outing. Beaming from ear-to-ear as she walked past paparazzi, the singer, 54, looked incredibly chic.

© Getty Mariah accessorised with a diamond necklace, tinted sunglasses and knee-high boots

Pictured in a black mini dress, Mariah teamed her LBD with tights and a pair of knee-high boots. Wrapping up warm, the mom-of-two added a puffer jacket, a diamond necklace, and statement diva sunglasses.

Sweeping her caramel tresses into an effortless messy bun, Mariah's fresh and dewy complexion looked radiant against her high-shine pink lip gloss.

© Getty The star has been busy touring since November

The star's latest look oozed Quiet Luxury, but when it comes to performing, the songstress practically lives in sequin-soaked pieces.

As we all know, December is Mariah's month, and she's been busier than ever with her Merry Christmas One And All! Tour, which kicked off on November 15 in Highland, California. After a month's run, the show will conclude on December 17 in New York City.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mariah shared a snap of one of her most decadent costumes from the tour. Dressed in a black glittering leotard, and a military-style fringe jacket, the famed chanteuse looked perfectly at ease as she flicked through the pages of Barbara Streisand's autobiography backstage.

"Living like Babs cause it's Evergreen. Reading the incredible memoir by @barbrastreisand on the tour bus! Thank you for the gift and the fabulous dedication @billyeichner," she captioned the post.

Throughout her tour, Mariah has four costume changes in total, one of which includes a shimmering caped gown, and an exquisite tiara.

© Getty Images Mariah's tour costumes couldn't be more decadent

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 54-year-old opened up about the Christmas tour, which promises to be bigger and better than ever. "I've been working day and night on this one," she said. "I worked with some incredible people on this, like Miss Debbie Allen."

Adorably, Mariah has also welcomed two new members to the tour – her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe."As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it's really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage," she told the publication.

© Gilbert Flores Mariah's twins Monroe and Moroccan have joined her on-stage during the tour

With a jam-packed schedule, Mariah and her kids have been travelling in a $1.8 million two-story tour bus. Boasting a whopping 1200 square feet, the luxurious ride includes an entire living space with a flat-screen, a kitchen, and separate areas for sleep and glam.

Keeping things festive, Mariah's even installed a showstopping Christmas tree – this is the Queen of Christmas we're talking about!