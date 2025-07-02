Have you noticed cool-girl influencers keep wearing this chic £39 handbag?

There really is nothing better than a new piece of arm candy for the summer season, particularly when it’s approved by cool-girl influencers.

That’s why, when I saw Love Island icon Ella Thomas, TikTok star Chiara King and the ultimate sharp dresser Jamie Firth all wearing the same shoulder bag, I needed to find out where it was from.

Lo and behold, it was the Eleni design from the acclaimed bag maker Kipling, priced at just £39 – and it comes in three hues of black, white and fuchsia.

Kipling, which has recently collaborated with game series Just Dance, was founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium. It quickly became renowned for its iconic monkey mascot, which features as a keychain on its bags.

The Eleni, which is a small shoulder bag with a zipped closure, was released as part of the G.rilla Girlz collection – which is all about energy and boldness. It has a coquette charm, with designers of the bag describing it as ‘petite, flirty and fun’. I’m inclined to agree.

How I'm styling the Eleni bag

Across all the bag trends to emerge for SS25, practicality was a key focus – and it’s probably why so many cool-girl influencers have introduced Kipling’s Eleni bag into their summer rotation.

Personally, I’m pairing it with everything. Summer dresses for an al fresco dinner? Tick. Jeans and trainers when the weather’s not great? Tick. My entire workwear wardrobe? Tick? Running errands in my casual gear? Tick.

The stylish ruched strap gives the bag a dressier edge, meaning it’s the perfect sidekick for day-to-night dressing. And the zipped main compartment and zipped inside pocket help me keep any contents (such as my lip balm, purse and hairbrush) compact and organised.

Ella Thomas styled a white Eleni with a khaki mini skirt, black tee, biker jacket and loafers, while Jamie Firth styled a black one with wide-leg grey jeans, an oversized khaki bomber jacket and black loafers. Both outfits were the epitome of effortless chic.

What else is new at Kipling?

Kipling recently unveiled its brand new collaboration with Just Dance. The range is inspired by the fun personality of the game series, with a vibrant gradient print taking centre stage. There’s also a sleek black design adorned with gradient piping and webbing.

The fabric on the designs consists of Kipling’s signature recycled crinkle nylon, embellished by a round silicone logo, zinc hardware and, of course, a furry monkey keychain.

The partnership is being celebrated as perfect for back to school styling, with each piece being versatile enough to use for before, during and after school, as well as for extracurricular activities.

