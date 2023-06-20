Ella Thomas' transformation before entering the Love Island villa revealed

It's safe to say that Love Island contestant Ella Thomas has had a bumpy ride in the villa so far. The model has been coupled up with Tyrique Hyde pretty much since the beginning, but, in recent episodes, the pair have faced tricky times when Tyrique wanted to get to know Leah Taylor.

However, Monday night's episode proved a bit more positive for the couple when they spent a romantic night in the Hideaway, although, in Tuesday's episode preview, it looks like they have an awkward conversation once again over Tyrique is truly "closed off" from getting to know others.

Away from the show, Ella, 23, works as a model and has even won awards in modelling competitions. Speaking to ITV before the joined the show, she explained her famous connections: "I've been in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt, which was cool."

Will Tyrique and Ella go the distance?

Ella Thomas before Love Island

Fans have been discovering photos of Ella before she entered the villa to find love and she looked quite different back in the day. In one video, shared on TikTok, the Scottish beauty looked fresh face as she rocked a bold red lip and large hoop earrings, her hair was styled into a casual ponytail.

Users on social media even commented on how different Ella looked. One person wrote in a comment: "That does not look like Ella at all."

Another said: "Maybe that's why Tyrique didn't recognise Ella."

© ITV Tyrique and Ella are coupled up

Ella Thomas on Love Island

Ella, from Glasgow, is hoping to find love in the villa. Before she joined, she described herself as the whole package and that she'd "let the boys know that I’m wifey material so don’t play with me!" She added: "I know what I want in life and I've got a big heart."

© ITV Ella Thomas with her fellow contestants

Another series ten contestant who has had a big glow-up before entering the villa is Zachariah Noble. The Islander, who hails from London, works as a personal trainer and also plays basketball, so it's no wonder he's in great shape and he has opened up about his fitness journey on his Instagram.

© ITV Ella Thomas is hoping to find love in the villa

Sharing one photo, he wrote: "Still got a hell of a way to go, but it's never been about the end goal. The journey is what matters. #training #changing #gym #journey."