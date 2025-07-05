Jenna Bush Hager is all legs during beach day celebrating July 4th with family

Happy July Fourth!

Jenna Bush Hager rang in the American holiday with her family in tow and did it in style.

The Today anchor took a break from Studio 1A for a fun weekend with her husband Henry, and their kids, Mila, Poppy, and Hal.

She shared photos on Instagram in which she was posing with her brood and wearing a striped mini-dress that showed off her toned legs.

There was an American flag in the background and the family coordinated in red, white and blue outfits.

Jenna with her family

Jenna added a photo of a must-read book for her days at the beach, insisting Conform by Ariel Sullivan is a "all I need in my beach bag is an epic story like this."

Family first

Jenna is enjoying the break from work as she loves spending quality time with her loved ones.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna with her daughter Mila

That being said, she's been candid about her motherhood journey and admits it's not always easy.

"Sometimes I hide from the kids in the pantry and just have a cheese stick," she previously admitted, but added: "I try to find the love and the pleasure that I know I have for my kids even in the tedious parts of parenting."

Major makeover

Jenna has a chic new bob

Her kids are brutally honest too and recently Jenna underwent a dramatic makeover on-air and had her hair cut into a chic bob.

While fans loved her new look, Jenna said her kids' response was brutal.

"I will say, my daughter was like, 'Mom, don't do it," she later revealed, adding that Mila said: "You're going to regret it.'"

© Instagram Her kids can be brutal

When she returned home after the makeover took place on Today, they didn't react with enthusiasm.

"I will say, I walked in to show my children and you just…I videoed it," she said, before showing a clip of their hilarious reactions. "I think they thought they were getting a puppy."

"What is it?" the kids said before seeing Jenna's haircut and greeting her with a scream. "What are you doing?" Poppy cried while Mila was brutally honest with her assessment, saying, "I don't like it." Hal agreed with his older sisters, adding, "I don't like it!"

"Why would you do that?" Poppy asked, before running away and fake crying.

Despite the adverse reaction from her three kids, the 43-year-old's husband Henry loved her new look. "The best thing is my husband did like it. He was like, 'Damn that's hot.' Which was sweet," Jenna said, adding that Henry defended her new look to their children. "He was like, 'She don't know fashion.'"