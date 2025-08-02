Zara's newest revamped store for 50th anniversary has a cafe – and it's unbelievably chic

Princess Kate's favourite high-street fashion brand is celebrating a major milestone this year, and is pulling out all the stops for the occasion.

For the 50th anniversary of its first store, Zara has given its original store a complete revamp, including a cafe, which is very chic.

Take a tour around the store in the video above…

First opened on 10 May 1975, the shop on Calle Juan Flórez in A Coruña, Spain has been redesigned by Zara's in-house architects, in a move that aims to celebrate the brand's heritage, progress and legacy, all the while looking to the future.

Now, the 3780-square-foot store has been given the luxury treatment: it's not just a store anymore, but an entire experience, much like the flagship stores of exclusive designer houses such as LOEWE, who recently gave their Madrid branch a similar overhaul.

© Shutterstock / Tenreiro Zara's first store was opened in Spain 50 years ago

Zara's designers were influenced by local architecture, including A Coruña's signature 'galerías', the white balconies that are found all along the seafront; inside, you'll find Galician granite, oak floors and an atmosphere that truly reflects the character of the coastal city.

Zara's redesigned store is about more than fashion

But the beauty and quirks of the revamp don't stop there – the store now also features a cafe and a boutique lounge, where any guests can look through a library of magazines from the brand's inception to the present day.

The library offers a range of issues from various culturally influential magazines across art, fashion and more.

© Getty Princess Kate has a fleet of blazers from Zara

In the store, there are a few other features to commemorate the milestone, including a scroll-like display that traces the brand's rise into a global fashion powerhouse and interactive activities allowing visitors to explore Zara's history and growth.

Zara is commemorating the anniversary in other ways

Zara is also celebrating the anniversary with a small number of limited-edition items and a new film by renowned photographer Steven Meisel. The brand is also selling a T-shirt listing the names of the 50 models featured in said film.

© BRANDT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria and other Euro royals often wear Zara

The two-minute film also inspired a brand new capsule collection, which brings a striking take on classic tailoring through materials such as lace, satin and mesh in monochrome pieces.

You'll find translucent dresses, leather trousers and trendy oversized trench coats all reflecting Zara's signature style with a little more of a fashion-forward feel.