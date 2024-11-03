Jaden Smith sparks unexpected fan reaction with odd fashion choice in new video

Jaden Smith is continuing with the rollout of his newly released four-song project, an EP titled 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love.

The musician and rapper, 26, has shared a stream of updates on the record with his millions of fans on social media, including teasers for songs and music videos.

Just in time with the release of the EP, he dropped a video for his track "Gorgeous," and accompanied the news with an unearthed clip while promoting the record that he took to social media to share.

"Forgot to post this on project release day but 'Gorgeous' video out now," he captioned his post. "And so is 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love."

In the short snippet, he is seen sitting on a Tesla while talking to someone off-camera about his new EP, speaking of visiting Los Angeles and hitting up some of his favorite spots in the city.

Jaden wore a white vest with a collection of chains and white sneakers for the video, but fans were particularly struck by his decision to wear his pink boxers on top of his green denim cargo pants.

Reactions were mixed as well. "Boxers over his pants is insane," one of his followers commented, with another instead adding: "Is that a boxer over your pants? WORK." A third also wrote: "Boxers on wrong bruh," with one saying: "Respect the hustle."

In a recent interview with Complex, Jaden spoke about being perceived as "weird" and what pushed him to explore a more experimental public persona and personal style. "Because I went through a lot of my life trying to be normal," he responded when asked why he tried to be "weird."

"It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while. I started to feel like people didn't really understand me or see me, and I wasn't really trying to show anybody that."

"Sometimes it's so frustrating to watch people try to follow the 'normal' thing to do when that's not what they really want to do in their art and everything," he continued. "It's very frustrating. And then you see people fall into it and generations of people fall into it. So I actively try to be myself."

The Karate Kid star also said there was a benefit in there for artists having more space to "push boundaries" with their identities, adding: "I think it's just about trying to bring in a different perspective to the world so people have a bunch of different perspectives to look at."

Jaden added of his new project: "2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love is really a snapshot of my mental state currently, when it comes to trying to be a human and relate with people in the digital age that we live in."

"The mental landscapes of people are changing and the psychology of people is changing. And this is a mental snapshot of me right now where I am in my life."