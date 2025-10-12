Julia Roberts commands attention with outfit choice and leg-lengthening heels during time in London

Julia Roberts can never put a foot wrong when it comes to fashion! The Hollywood actress looked incredible as she stepped out in London on Saturday night to attend the premiere of After the Hunt alongside her co-star Andrew Garfield. Opting for a power suit, Julia teamed a crisp white shirt with a pair of elongated tailored black trousers and a satin jacket with shoulder pads.

To complete her look, Julia teamed her outfit with a pair of black leather stiletto boots, adding inches to her height. The actress wore her brunette hair in loose waves with a side parting, and opted for a smokey eye makeup look with a subtle pink lipstick. She accessorized her outfit with a diamond necklace.

© WireImage Julia Roberts looked stylish in a monochrome power suit and stiletto boots while in London

After the Hunt also stars Ayo Edebiri and Minnie Driver, along with Nora Garrett. The film is set to be released on October 10 in select venues in the US, and wider release from October 17. Julia plays a college professor in the film, with the synopsis reading: "A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroad when a star student levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, threatening to expose a dark secret from her own past."

Julia has been busy promoting After the Hunt for the past few weeks and is no doubt enjoying the distraction, following a big change at home. The star recently revealed during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she had become an empty nester, after her youngest son Henry, 18, had left home.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Julia with her After the Hunt co-stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri

© Dave Benett/WireImage Julia and Andrew sharing a joke on the red carpet

Her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, are also away at college. When asked how she was coping, she replied: "It's all fun, honestly. It's also delicious. My kids – I know everyone thinks their kids are great, well...I think my kids are great. I love hanging out with them and spending time with them. Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way of this empty nest."

She then added that her children enjoyed her company too, and go back to visit as often as possible. Back in 2023, Julia spoke to Jimmy Fallon while on The Tonight Show about her twins, who had then just left home to go to college. She added that Henry was adjusting to life as an only child at home, telling the host: "I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it. And I think he misses his people."

© Photo: Getty Images Julia and Danny Moder with their three children when they were younger

Julia shares her three children with husband Danny Moder, who she has been married to since 2002. While they are notoriously private about their family life, they have shared the occasional photo of their children on social media, and their daughter Hazel accompanied Danny on the red carpet during Cannes Film Festival in July 2021.