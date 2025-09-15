Adam Brody and Leighton Meester win Emmys best best-dressed couple - in matching pastel outfits

The Emmys are such a huge night in the showbiz world, and we are always so excited to check out all the action, in particular, what everyone is wearing. Our favourite actors and actresses always pull out all the stops on the red carpet, and this year, we have a frontrunner favourite in the couples section. Gorgeous pair Adam Brody and Leighton Meester were the epitome of couple goals in their delightful looks, which were pretty surprising. Why? Because now that September is here, autumnal tones are pretty prolific - we're talking browns, dark greens, black, and of course, cranberry. Not for this happy couple, though!

Adam and Meighton wore pastel-toned looks, both of which came from Prada. How epic? Former Gossip Girl royalty Leighton wore an incredible blush cloqué gown that featured not only cut-out details at the waist but also a silver, almost ombre section running through the skirt.

She added a suede clutch and iced up her look with jewellery by Jared Atelier

© Getty Images Leighton Meester cast an admiring glance at her husband in his pastel suit by Prada

. OC star Adam was the perfect complementing mirror image, wowing fans in a pale blue suit, eggshell shirt, and bold black bow tie.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple shunned dark tones and rocked a pastel look

Nobody Wants This

Although it was great to see the pair essentially enjoying a date night, Adam was undoubtedly present at the high-profile wards as he was up for 'Outstanding Lead Actor' for his role in Nobody Wants This.

© Getty Adam pictured with his Nobody Wants This co-stars

The Netflix smash was initially seen as a romcom for millennial women, following Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster, who meets and falls in love with a newly single rabbi, Noah, only for them to realise that life isn't that easy.

© Netflix The show was a huge smash for Netflix

But the incredible performances from Adam and co-star Kristen Bell wowed fans, and it became a viral sensation.

How long have Adam and Leighton been married?

Adam and Leighton said I do in an intimate ceremony in California in 2014, but are notoriously private and have never divulged any details about their special day.

© Getty The stunning couple have been married since 2014

The couple don't discuss their relationship publicly, although earlier this year, during his Critics' Choice Awards acceptance speech, 45-year-old Adam paid tribute to his wife, saying: "My darling, darling, darling wife, Leighton - thank you. Thank you for sharing this life with me, and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. I love you with all my heart."