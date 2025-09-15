Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester win Emmys best best-dressed couple - in matching pastel outfits
Subscribe
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester win Emmys best best-dressed couple - in matching pastel outfits

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester win Emmys best best-dressed couple - in matching pastel outfits

Nobody Wants This star Adam Brody and his wife Leighton, who played Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, shone on the red carpet

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Emmys are such a huge night in the showbiz world, and we are always so excited to check out all the action, in particular, what everyone is wearing. Our favourite actors and actresses always pull out all the stops on the red carpet, and this year, we have a frontrunner favourite in the couples section. Gorgeous pair Adam Brody and Leighton Meester were the epitome of couple goals in their delightful looks, which were pretty surprising. Why? Because now that September is here, autumnal tones are pretty prolific - we're talking browns, dark greens, black, and of course, cranberry. Not for this happy couple, though!

Adam and Meighton wore pastel-toned looks, both of which came from Prada. How epic? Former Gossip Girl royalty Leighton wore an incredible blush cloqué gown that featured not only cut-out details at the waist but also a silver, almost ombre section running through the skirt.

 She added a suede clutch and iced up her look with jewellery by Jared Atelier

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Leighton Meester cast an admiring glance at her husband in his pastel suit by Prada

. OC star Adam was the perfect complementing mirror image, wowing fans in a pale blue suit, eggshell shirt, and bold black bow tie.

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Variety via Getty Images
The couple shunned dark tones and rocked a pastel look
Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's adorable 'couple goals' moment on red carpet

Nobody Wants This

Although it was great to see the pair essentially enjoying a date night, Adam was undoubtedly present at the high-profile wards as he was up for 'Outstanding Lead Actor' for his role in Nobody Wants This.

Adam and Kristen pictured with Timothy Simons, Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn and Erin Foster© Getty
Adam pictured with his Nobody Wants This co-stars

The Netflix smash was initially seen as a romcom for millennial women, following Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster, who meets and falls in love with a newly single rabbi, Noah, only for them to realise that life isn't that easy.

Nobody Wants This is a realistic portrayal of midlife dating© Netflix
The show was a huge smash for Netflix

But the incredible performances from Adam and co-star Kristen Bell wowed fans, and it became a viral sensation.

How long have Adam and Leighton been married?

Adam and Leighton said I do in an intimate ceremony in California in 2014, but are notoriously private and have never divulged any details about their special day.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025© Getty
The stunning couple have been married since 2014

The couple don't discuss their relationship publicly, although earlier this year, during his Critics' Choice Awards acceptance speech, 45-year-old Adam paid tribute to his wife, saying: "My darling, darling, darling wife, Leighton - thank you. Thank you for sharing this life with me, and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. I love you with all my heart."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More