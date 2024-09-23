Victoria Beckham wows in Barbie pink dress and new diamond ring

At the weekend, the stunning Victoria Beckham shared snapshots from a behind-the-scenes photoshoot. In one of the pictures she uploaded, the mother-of-four was seen taking a mirror selfie wearing a stunning pink, ruched dress from her own collection, and a diamond pinky ring on her little finger. So fabulous and extra!
The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper wore a Barbie-style dress from her last collection, which is known as the 'Draped crêpe midi dress'.
The £925, pastel-hued style was made from a crêpe fabric with artful draping throughout. We loved her makeup, which was vampy and beautiful, created by Francesca Abrahamovitch, the lady who prepped her face for her famous 25th wedding anniversary shoot. But when we zoomed in on the image, we noticed just how big her diamond pinky ring was - we initially thought the ring was on her wedding finger!
Victoria loves her diamonds but we have not often seen the artist formerly known as Posh Spice wearing this fun trend.
Victoria's gems
The 50-year-old fashion designer has a jewellery box we would love to have a rifle through. Not only does she have an incredible collection of watches, but over the years she has amassed a whopping fifteen engagement rings.
Ever since her football legend husband David Beckham proposed back in 1998, the brunette beauty has been spotted wearing another 14 rocks, from emeralds to rubies and even more diamonds. Lucky girl!
Probably her most standout ring (and instantly recognisable) is the very first ring that David popped the question with. It was a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring set on a yellow gold band which was rumoured to have cost £65,000.
In 2005, Victoria had one big upgrade. VB opted for a new shape – an absolutely enormous, pear-cut, 17-carat diamond rock of a ring! The stone was set on a diamond pave band and is perhaps Victoria's biggest ring of all, costing a reported £2 million.
