The Bold & The Beautiful star Don Diamont upstaged at Daytime Emmys by wife in bridal-inspired gown

The Daytime Emmys are the time to shine, and that's exactly what actress Cindy Ambuehl did when she hit the red carpet with her husband, The Bold & The Beautiful star Don Diamont, on Friday October 17, 2025. Cindy, 60, is a former actress who has appeared in 14 episodes over 16 years of The Bold & The Beautiful as Kim Swanson, and also appeared in the early 2000s series JAG. For the red carpet moment, Cindy rocked a bridal-inspired gown that featured a beautiful bardot neckline with the dress in a gorgeous jacquard fabric. She added a diamond belt to highlight her waist.

Cindy styled her hair in gorgeous blonde waves, and added a dramatic smoky eye look for her makeup. The actress turned real estate agent accessorized with drop earrings and a matching bracelet. Don looked equally as glam with a black tuxedo also in a jacquard fabric.

Cindy and Don met in the 1990s when she auditioned for the role of Ashley Abbott on The Young & The Restless, the CBS series that Don was working at the time as Brad Carlton. However, Don was married to his wife, Rachel Braun, and together they welcomed two sons, Alexander (Zander) and Luca. They were also raising Rachel's sons from a past marriage, Sasha and Lauren, whom Don has always considered his own, and they had also welcomed Don's nephew in their home, the son of his late sister Bette.

After his split from Rachel, his love story with Cindy began in the early 2000s, and in 2003 Cindy and Don welcomed twin boys, Anton and Davis. Now 22, they both graduated from the University of Las Vegas in summer 2025.

© Variety via Getty Images Don and Cindy at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards

Cindy and Don tied the knot in Eze, France in 2012. Don called the wedding day "perfect," sharing with Michael Fairman TV that because they had spent so many years together, and allowed the boys to grow up, "a lot of our collective life experiences were brought to bear" at the ceremony.

"It was very much like we all got married. It was very emotional for everyone," he said.

© Variety via Getty Images Don and Cindy have been married 13 years

The Young and the Restless leads the soap nominations with 19 across various categories, while Deborah Norville will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 ceremony.

Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and Restless are all up for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series; ABC's General Hospital won in 2024.

The Bold and the Beautiful has four nominations, including two in Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series, one in Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series, and one for Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup.