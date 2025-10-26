Dylan Dreyer unveils glamorous makeover as she steps out in mini skirt and heels

Dylan Dreyer loves to have a good time! The Today Show star recently enjoyed celebrating her older brother Mike's milestone 50th birthday, which saw her take a whirlwind trip to Florida to be with her family for the special occasion. And during the trip, many festivities took place, including a 1920s dress up party. Dylan shared photos on social media from the event. She looked fabulous as she transformed into character, dressed in a black mini skirt teamed with a red top and black heels, and a vintage-inspired headpiece and an assortment of beaded necklaces to complete her look. She posed for photos at her brother's home, standing alongside the birthday boy and their glamorous mom.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer looked stunning as she transformed into a 1920s costume for her brother's birthday party

The NBC star is incredibly close to her family. She was raised in New Jersey by parents Linda and Jim. Her mom and dad live nearby and often feature in her photos on social media. Dylan shared photos from her childhood home on social media in January as the family celebrated her dad's 80th birthday. The trip included a trip to a restaurant, followed by a visit to Dylan's childhood home, which was built by her dad.

© Instagram Another photo of Dylan from her family party

She captioned the photos: "Little trip down memory lane!" Dylan wrote alongside several snapshots of their weekend antics. "@federicisrestaurant with my dad for his 80th birthday, then took the boys to the house I grew up in that my dad built. "Then my dad’s old farm that’s now the @manalapan_parks_and_recreation Happy Birthday Dad!! Love you!!"

© Instagram Dylan is very close to her family

Dylan's dad was a mechanic by trade and was helped by his own father and their friends to build their family home on four-acres of woodland. In a previous interview with NJ Monthly, Dylan opened up about her upbringing. She said: "We had a huge wrought-iron bell that my mom would ring [so we'd know it was] time to come home for dinner, because we'd be playing in the woods across the street or stealing apples from the apple orchard."

© Instagram Dylan and her ex Brian Fichera are currently packing up their former family home

Dylan herself is gearing up for a new chapter in her personal life, as she's sold her NYC apartment, where she's raised her three young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, since they were born. The star announced her separation from husband Brian Fichera earlier this year, and they are now looking to the future. The children's author shared several photos of herself packing up the apartment on social media several days ago.

She wrote alongside them: "This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them. "'A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built of love and dreams.' — Ralph Waldo Emerson. And the boys have a whole lifetime of love and dreams ahead of them! Just not in a triple bunk bed!"