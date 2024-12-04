6 festive party staples for women over 50 - and the styling tricks to elevate them

Christmas is finally here and we are really getting in the Yuletide spirit. From Christmas shopping and decorations to checking out the best grottos for the children.

When it comes to dressing for Christmas, it can seem like a bit of a minefield, particularly as we get older. We don't want to look like a Christmas fairy, but we want to pay homage to the season with our wardrobes.

© Photo: Getty Images Dressing for Christmas is always fun and sparkly

I've rounded up the six style staples I feel will really elevate your Christmas wardrobe and what's more, you can wear them pretty much all year round. Which is great for your bank balance, too.

Wear a classic party dress

No matter who you are, an invite to a Christmas party is imminent over the festive season and we all want to look our best, feel comfortable and fabulous whilst having a glass of fizz. Finding the perfect little black dress is great, as you can bring it out year after year and it's the perfect timeless piece.

A special LBD is a must have for party season

A LBD with a hint of sparkle is great for Christmas, like this pretty number by Needle & Thread. It makes for a flattering silhouette and the applique detail makes it extra special.

Style up some sequin trousers

Sequin trousers are not just for the young. Victoria Beckham, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are known for sporting sequins and trousers at this time of year, and they are not only fun, but can be flattering, too.

Try a pair of tailored trousers with a flare from the knee to create a streamlined shape. This River Island pair are perfect.

Dont be afraid of sequin trousers!

If you team them with a black jumper or blazer, that's perfect Christmas party fodder right there, especially teamed with high heels which are even more slimming.

Try some fancy flats

If you really want to inject some Christmas cheer into your wardrobe but only want to honour the season subtly, why not try some pretty flats? Flat shoes are the easiest kind to wear because they offer the utmost comfort, which is great for a party or gathering when you are constantly on your feet.

Party feet! These Boden flats are perfect for Christmas

Also, fancy flats instantly pep up jeans and trousers, making a bold statement. These Boden flats in red plaid are so cute and would look fetching with indigo jeans and a cosy knit.

A festive blazer in red or heritage print is a true versatile piece

We all know the power of a great-fitting blazer - the different outfit possibilities are just endless. If you choose to opt for a heritage-style print this year, like this number from royally-loved brand Holland Cooper, the traditional print will bring an instant feeling of festivity to your look.

Heritage prints are cosy and festive

A blazer like this is ideal for layering and the bold material looks decadent and great quality. Team with a red handbag and you have yourself a quintessential, old-money look.

Glamorous PJs that are perfect for Christmas Day

We all know that once we've eaten our Christmas dinner, slipping into something with an elasticated waist is the dream. If you have friends and family round and still want to look chic, a pair of gorgeous PJs are a must. Pyjamas have come a long way over the years; many people even opt to wear feather-trimmed styles on nights out.

The only way is plaid...

If you want something that screams Christmas, this fabulous plaid pair from Pretty You London are soft as cashmere and can be worn year after year.

Silk Pjs are super glam

These fancy satin numbers by Pour Moi are also so elegant and will look great in relaxed photos. Top tip - always size up in PJs; who really likes that tight feeling when chilling at home?

A stylish Christmas jumper that can be worn year after year

Last but by no means least is the mighty Christmas jumper. Now, I don't know about you, but I'm not a big fan of the garishly red, bright, Mr Darcy in Bridget Jones's Diary style knits - so not a vibe!

This George Christmas jumper is pure Nordic glam

Try something in a neutral tone that won't be overpowering on your skin tone, and you can wear it again next year. This pretty Fair Isle style from George at Asda won't break the bank and it could also be worn during the colder months, not just exclusively for Christmas Day.

This M&S Christmas jumper is so chic

This M&S sequin style also just screams luxury - look at that collar! Dreamy and would look great in your family Christmas selfie.