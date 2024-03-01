Who is Larry David's 45-year-old wife Ashley Underwood? All we know about relationship

Larry David's leading lady off-screen is his beautiful wife, Ashley Underwood.

The Seinfeld co-creator met his future bride at a party hosted by two Hollywood stars in 2017. They tied the knot three years later.

But who is Ashley Underwood and what has the funny-man said about her?

Larry has been married twice

She is friends with Isla Fisher

Larry is convinced that he and Ashley were set up for romance by Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher.

They were seated next to one another at a dinner party at their home in 2017.

Larry and Ashley met in 2017

"We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind," Larry later told The New York Times.

Both parties were invited because Ashley is a producer who worked on Sacha's Who is America? while Isla starred in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"Much to her surprise, I left before dessert," Larry told the outlet. "I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn't want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher introduced Larry and Ashley

Ashley moved in with Larry and his daughter

Two years after they met, Ashley moved in with Larry and his oldest daughter, Cazzie, who had returned to the family home for a couple of years.

Not that it was smooth sailing. A year into their co-habitation and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Larry confessed there were often raised voices in their household.

"There's not a moment in the day when there isn't friction between at least two of us," he told The New York Times. "Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other's throats and it's invariably about dishes."

Ashley moved in with Larry and his daughter Cazzie, who was also living at home at the time

They got married in 2020

Larry's second marriage - he shares two children with his first wife, Laurie David - took place in Southern California in 2020.

However, Ashley later revealed that her husband had previously vowed never to tie the knot again.

In a birthday message to him in 2021, she wrote: "Happy birthday to this lovely man who did two things this past year he swore he'd never do, get another dog and another wife. Here he is searching for a way to escape both. We love you! HBD Larry ."

She gets his sense of humor

Fortunately for Larry, Ashley understands him… and his sense of humor.

She even gets to use it to her advantage, like when she's ready to leave a party.

"We’ll be at a dinner party," she explained to GQ in 2020. "And Larry will take his last bit of food and just stand up for us to go. I just shrug. He gets the laugh, and I get to ride his coattails."

Larry David and Ashley Underwood attend the Premiere Of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

They keep a low profile

Despite careers in the spotlight of the entertainment industry, behind the scenes Larry and Ashley are private.

They reside in a luxury home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles where they live with their beloved pets, including Elwood - the cat Ashley brought with her when she moved in with Larry - and the Australian shepherd, Bernie, who they adopted together.

