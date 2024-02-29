Meet Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David's striking daughters

Larry David is more than his celebrated career as a comedian, he's a proud father-of-two.

Away from the spotlight, the star is a dad to Romy and Cazzie, who he shares with his first wife, environmental activist Laurie David.

Larry's striking daughters were born to the former couple while Seinfeld was still on the air in the nineties.

Now, Romy and Cazzie are grown up and incredibly accomplished young women. Here's what we know about Larry's kids.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Larry David has two daughters

Firstborn Cazzie

In May 1994, Larry and Laurie became parents when they welcomed their first child together.

Her "crazy" moniker was inspired by her dad's love for the New York Knicks as she was named after NBA star, Cazzie Russell.

"I was named after a basketball player on the Knicks," she told Coveteur in 2017. "My dad is that much of a Knicks fan that he had to give me the craziest name ever."

Cazzie, 29, has a very famous ex-boyfriend

Before SNL funnyman Pete Davidson dated Ariana Grande, he was with Cazzie for two and a half years.

She revealed the break-up left her "blind-sided".

© Getty Images Cazzie dated Pete Davidson for two and a half years

Cazzie penned a heartfelt essay for The Los Angeles Times ahead of the release of her book, No One Asked For This, in which she confessed Pete dumped her via text message and the very next day he stepped out with Ariana.

She also wrote that she "shook uncontrollably" in her father's arms as she dealt with the heartbreak.

Cazzie is an actress and author

Following in her father's footsteps, Cazzie has carved out a career in the entertainment world.

© Getty Images Cazzie says she is a lot like her dad

Cazzie studied TV and film writing at Emerson College in Boston and is a celebrated author.

She starred in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy as Jayme Hargreeves in season 3 and Cazzie also created and co-starred in the web series Eighty-Sixed.

Cazzie is also a columnist forAir Mail.

Romy was born in 1996

Two years after Cazzie, came Romy and while Larry loves being a dad, he has confessed he's not sure if he's any good at it.

© Getty Images Larry with his daughter Romy

"I think about this a lot, whether or not I'm a good father," he told The Guardian in 2010, three years after his divorce from Laurie. "Sometimes I think I'm a terrible father. I don't really have a spine. In my physical make-up, you won't find one in my X-ray. I have trouble saying no to people, so anything a kid would ask, I'll just say yes to."

Romy worked at the White House

While Romy also dabbled in acting when she was younger, she went on to graduate from George Washington University and intern at the White House while Barack Obama was POTUS.

© Instagram Romy on graduation day

Romy was an associate producer at MSNBC before pursuing a master's degree in oral history at Columbia University.

Cazzie is like her dad

"My sister and mom are very similar, and my dad and I are very similar, Cazzie told W Magazine in 2017. "Both my parents are extremely neurotic in different ways. It was an interesting household, but nothing out of the ordinary."

Larry admits he's never been able to say 'no' to his girls

Larry married producer Ashley Underwood, 45, in 2020 and while they don't have children together she has a special bond with Cazzie and Romy.

