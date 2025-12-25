Princess Anne brings back her iconic Christmas Day 2000 look

Princess Anne proved once again that timeless style never dates as she stepped out for the annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham wearing a familiar statement piece from her wardrobe.

The Princess Royal rewore a vintage red coat first seen back in May 1997, and again on Christmas Day 2000, delighting royal watchers with the striking throwback moment.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Anne wore the vintage piece to attend the Christmas Day walkabout

As the Royal Family greeted well-wishers following the traditional Christmas Day church service, Anne stood out in her bold coat, which matched with the King's wife, Queen Camilla. She was also joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall, and several other senior members of the royal family.

The vibrant red hue, structured tailoring and classic silhouette gave Anne's look an unmistakably regal feel, while also serving as a reminder of the Princess’s long-held sustainable approach to fashion.

© Getty The royal family on Christmas Day 2000

Anne also wore the coat back in May 1997

The coat, which Anne first wore almost three decades ago, was paired with navy boots and a brown fur hat - accessories that felt both festive and practical, and perfectly suited to the chilly Norfolk weather.

Princess Anne has long been admired for her sustainable approach to dressing, frequently re-wearing outfits from across the decades. Unlike trend-driven royal style moments, her wardrobe choices prioritise longevity and craftsmanship, often bringing archival pieces back into rotation.

© Getty Images The King's sister was matching with Queen Camilla, who was also in red

Royal fans were quick to praise the look, with many noting how effortlessly the coat still works today. In an era when vintage fashion and re-wearing have become increasingly celebrated, Anne’s appearance felt especially relevant.

Her niece Lady Louise Windsor, the 22-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, took a similar approach, wearing one of her mother's Prada coats.

Sophie has been pictured wearing the belted wool camel coat on multiple occasions, and for Christmas Day this year Louise styled it with her mum’s Jane Taylor Millinery fascinator, a striped scarf, Laurence Coste earrings, a black tote bag by Studio Perera, and a pair of LK Bennet shoes she's also worn previously.

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor attended the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church

Princess Anne most memorably wore her striking red coat back in 1997, before making a festive appearance on Christmas Day 2000 where it quickly became one of her most recognisable holiday looks. But she's stepped out in the exact same piece as recently as March 2025.

She's also frequently worn very similar styles, including a longline red coat to attend a conference for the British Nutrition Foundation in London in November.