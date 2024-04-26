Time100 Gala: Best red carpet looks from Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Brittany Mahomes, more

The Time100 Gala brought some incredible red carpet looks to the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday.

The annual event recognized Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world across fields including film, music, sports, and more.

Many of the attendees at the event were honored on Time's 2024 list, including Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, and Taraji P. Henson, while others were there to show their support.

No matter the reason, there were some stunning looks on the red carpet. Check out the best below…

© Getty Images Dua Lipa Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa was on the list of honorees and she looked gorgeous in a custom Chanel gown. The silver, lace dress was embroidered with crystals and aluminium rings and took around 1,000 hours to make. It also featured a plunging neckline embellished with a black satin bow and a white resin brooch.

© Getty Images Kylie Minogue Another honoree, Kylie Minogue opted for a black and silver gown by Elie Saab. The beautiful dress boasted cut-outs across the chest and shoulders, highlighting Kylie's toned arms. The black skirt skimmed over her petite figure and flashed a hint of leg with a thigh-high slit.

© Getty Images Fantasia Barrino Singer and actress Fantasia Barrino also made the 2024 Time100 list and she turned heads in custom Mônot. The glamorous black sequin gown hugged her curves and featured exaggerated sleeves, a low black adorned with pearls, and a matching black sequin headpiece.

© Getty Images Brittany Mahomes Brittany Mahomes was there to support her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was selected as one of the 2024 TIME100 Most Influential People. Brittany looked stunning in a Sau Lee two-piece, consisting of a crystal crop top that exposed her toned abs and a floor-sweeping, black satin full skirt.

© Getty Images Taraji P. Henson The Color Purple actress Taraji P. Henson made a fashionable entrance in an emerald green Thom Browne dress. The figure-hugging gown featured a corset-style top nipped in at the waist and a floor-length skirt with a cut-out above the knees. She finished the look with a matching cropped blazer and green eyeshadow.

