Katy Perry steals the show as she steps out with family in stunning frock on the red carpet

Katy Perry transformed a prestigious fashion event into a family affair as she stepped onto the red carpet at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show.

Clad in a breathtaking white halter dress adorned with floral lace detailing, Katy radiated joy alongside her parents, Keith Hudson and Mary Perry, and sister, Angela Lerche, on Thursday, April 25.

The 39-year-old singer, renowned for her vibrant performances and philanthropic endeavors, was the epitome of spring chic in her flowery ensemble, perfectly complemented by strappy white heels.

Her mother, Mary, coordinated beautifully in a floral black A-line skirt and cardigan, adding a touch of classic charm to the family portrait.

© Getty Katy Perry stuns in white frock

Keith brought a touch of rugged style to the occasion with a black Western-style shirt and skinny-fit pants, capped off with a stylish hat.

Angela added her own flair with a beige spaghetti-strap dress paired with striking olive green heels.

© Getty Katy with her parents

The Perry family gathered to support Katy as she received the prestigious Colleagues Champion of Children Award.

This accolade was in recognition of her tireless efforts through the Firework Foundation, an initiative she launched with Angela to inspire children from underserved communities.

The foundation's mission is to "ignite their inner light through the arts," providing programs that foster creativity and self-expression.

© Monica Schipper (L-R) Katy Perry and Angela Lerche

Camp Firework, one of the foundation's flagship initiatives, invites over 400 middle school students from around Los Angeles to engage in enriching activities such as songwriting, shoe design, and choreography.

Katy's involvement goes beyond mere sponsorship; she immerses herself in the camp experience. "I'm up with them in the morning, and they're throwing whipped cream on me in the evening," Katy revealed to PEOPLE.

She hopes to inspire these young minds by showing them that "I too can live out my dreams like Katy Perry. She's just like me, in a lot of goofy ways."

© Stefanie Keenan Katy Perry is honored with the Colleagues Champion of Children Award at Colleagues Spring Luncheon 2024

Angela, reflecting on their collaborative efforts, shared with PEOPLE the profound impact of their work.

"It's so overwhelming because you hear so many stories from these kids, and what it's like back home and what they're dealing with. They give so much to us, and I'm just grateful that we're able to show them that there is something better out there," she expressed.

