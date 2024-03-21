Lorraine Kelly spotted wearing touching new necklace to support worthy cause

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly certainly has been a busy bee the last few weeks! The host come author, who has been spending her time promoting her new novel The Island Swimmer, has had a jam-packed schedule.

Making the nation laugh on The Last Leg, taking part in hilarious skits on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway as well as presenting her own morning show on ITV, the popular broadcaster has looked as fabulous as always in a number of stylish ensembles – with one special necklace making a recurring appearance in her on-screen looks.

The special jewellery piece, dubbed The Happiness Necklace, has been made in collaboration with British silver jewellery brand Kit Heath and HELLO! magazine, as part of our happiness initiative – and Lorraine seems to be a big fan.

The necklace features a stunning 18-carat gold plated bead interlocked with a silver disc and a sterling silver chain. By purchasing one, you’ll be helping other women enter the workplace courtesy of UK charity Smart Works.

As part of the collaboration, HELLO! and Kit Heath are supporting this wonderful charity that dresses and coaches women seeking employment, which the Duchess of Sussex has been a patron of since 2019. For the initiative and to celebrate Kit Heath's 40th anniversary, 500 jewellery pieces from Kit Heath have been donated to help women linked to the Smart Works charity feel confident during interviews.

“You helped me find my voice and instilled in me the ability to be confident in all that I do. I’m allowed to be me because of [Smart Works] and I will never forget that.”

Kate, client of Smart Works

Each client that is referred to the charity receives a bespoke dressing consultation to help them find a professional but stylish outfit free of charge, followed by a one-to-one coaching session with an employment expert to provide advice and help them prepare to suceed in interview.

Voted Social Action Charity of the Year at the Charity Awards in 2017, Smart Works has eleven locations across the UK, with new centres planned for Bristol and Liverpool. This wonderful charity has helped more than 35,000 women find jobs in the past decade, with 69% of their client finding work within a month.





For more information on Smart Works, visit smartworks.org.uk.