Kelly Clarkson, 42, looks her best yet in head-turning blue frock

Kelly Clarkson dazzled fans during her daytime talk show this Thursday, celebrating a week filled with personal milestones, including her 42nd birthday.

Radiant in a striking blue dress paired with chic platform heels, the Texas-born singer hosted the sensational Zendaya, who's currently starring in the tennis-themed movie Challengers.

The episode was a vibrant mix of discussions and performances, as Kelly shared: "We're serving LOVE today on Kelly with @zendaya and a special Broadway In 6A performance by @joynwoods from @notebookmusical with @ingridmichaelson!"

The joy in the studio was palpable, enhanced by the presence of Zendaya, who opened up about the boldness of her Challengers character, describing her as "so unapologetic and forward."

Adding to the day's excitement, Zendaya shared her nerves about the upcoming Met Gala, where she is set to co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

The conversation then shifted to a heartfelt performance from Joy Woods, who delivered a song from The Notebook: The Musical, showcasing Ingrid Michaelson’s adaptation of the iconic rain scene.

Kelly also caught up with TIME Magazine's 2021 Kid of the Year, Orion Jean, who discussed his second children's book Race to Kindness.

Orion’s passion was evident as he detailed the inspiration behind his new project, spurred by previous successful initiatives to spread kindness through actionable challenges.

The American Idol alum, along with her two young children, River, nine, and Remi, seven, moved from Los Angeles to NYC last summer, for a new chapter both in their lives, and in Kelly's career.

The star's appearance has also noticeably changed. She has been rocking longer blond hair as of late, and on-trend straight bangs, which frame her face beautifully.

Since moving to NYC, the award-winning singer has also been inspired by the fast pace of life and is walking everywhere, something that wasn't all that easy in LA.

As a result, Kelly has gone down several dress sizes, and is feeling more happy and confident than ever before.

During an interview with People magazine, Kelly cited an increase in exercise to the reason behind her weight loss transformation, adding that the steps she walks in New York City give her "quite the workout".

She also revealed that she has lost the weight for health reasons. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told People magazine.

"A couple of years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star.

"90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

