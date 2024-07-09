I'm on the hunt for the perfect work blouse and Cat Deeley's £12.99 H&M version is ticking all the boxes

Cat Deeley has never let us down with her perfectly put-together outfits, and this week the This Morning presenter has been giving us major office outfit inspiration with her smart-casual looks.

On Tuesday morning, the ITV star looked effortlessly stylish in a white H&M blouse with a loose fit and wide balloon sleeves, styled with a pair of The Frankie Shop wide-leg trousers. I've been searching for the perfect office blouse for some time, and Cat's £12.99 number is my favourite that I've come across this season. While the white version is currently out of stock, three other summery colourways are still available.



© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat teamed the blouse with a pair of The Frankie Shop wide-leg trousers

Cat, 47, teamed the workwear number with a pair of nude strappy sandals, completing the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. The H&M blouse features a collar and a relaxed fit that's versatile for everyday wear – and if you're dressing for the office, I'd recommend channelling Cat with wide-leg trousers and loafers.

The blouse is available in black and white floral, a cream print, and a red tropical print, all of which can be easily dressed down for a more laid-back finish. I could totally see the shirt tucked into white jeans to create a feminine silhouette and paired with trainers or ballet flats during the summer months.

A staple blouse is essential in any wardrobe, and at £12.99, Cat's high street shirt looks far more expensive than it is. The relaxed fit is flattering on every figure, and when paired with chunky gold jewellery and a pair of black heels, all three of the elegant colourways could be taken from day to night.

If Cat's outfit has inspired you to shop for more blouses, there are plenty of similar options on the high street. Nobody's Child has a linen version with similar balloon sleeves with ties at the front, while M&S just dropped a white blouse with a relaxed finish and cropped sleeves.

While Cat's latest look would be a staple in any wardrobe, the star stepped out of the box earlier this week as she took on the barrel leg jean trend. The divisive jeans that flare at the knee and taper at the ankle are everywhere right now, so while Cat's M&S pair have currently sold out, we found plenty more versions on the high street.