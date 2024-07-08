Joanna Gaines' statement collar top is so cute that I tracked it down - and found the look for less

Statement collars have been trending for quite a few seasons now, and there’s one look that’s living in my mind rent free lately: Magnolia lifestyle guru Joanna Gaines’ cool Frame blouse that she wore for a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Fixer Upper star and mom-of-five looked so stylish in her outfit, teaming the button-front sailor shirt with high-waisted wide leg jeans and platform sandals.

The striking oversized collar with black contrast trim is just one of the details I really love about the romantic Frame blouse. The former HGTV star's look also has sweet puffed sleeves with the same contrast trim at the cuffs, and a chic button front that ties it all together. It’s also 100% silk which takes it next level in terms of luxury chic.

© NBC Joanna Gaines wore a stylish sailor blouse with a statement collar as she joined husband Chip on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May

The Sailor blouse is a Frame bestseller and I’m not surprised. This style of doll-collar top is a staple but at the same time a standout that can be worn season after season.

This summer you could style it with tailored shorts or a wrap skirt with ballet flats. And when the cold sets in later this year, layer it with a blazer or chunky cardigan, wide leg denim or trousers and a sleek pair of boots.

The Frame look is on the higher end in terms of price point, but if you’re looking for something similar, don’t worry - I’ve got you covered with a few great Joanna inspired looks. At Target - where Joanna and Chip's lifestyle brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line is a top seller - I found the Allegra K Women's Peter Pan Collar Sweet Blouse. It's the most budget-friendly dupe I’ve seen, with puff sleeves and a contrast trim collar.

Macy’s also has its own version - the CeCe retro-inspired short sleeved blouse - which happens to be on sale, too. The contrast tipping on the patch pockets, cuffs and double collar make this a chic but affordable alternative to the Joanna’s Frame blouse.

Anthropologie is a go-to for romantic styles and this polka-dot Porridge short sleeve Gwen top is just adorable. It has a silhouette similar to the viral Ganni leopard print top, but the dotty print adds a more whimsical look. It would look so great with jeans or as Anthropologie has styled it, with retro shorts in black. It’s 100% cotton and hand washable, so you’ll save on the dry cleaning bills!

If lace is more your style, Reformation’s Juni top has a statement collar but takes the romance up a notch.

It’s also easy to care for (wash cold and dry flat) made from lightweight voile fabric that’s a 50-50 blend of organically Grown Cotton and viscose.

So if you want to copy 46-year-old Joanne's laid-back chic, these are the perfect tops to add to your wardrobe.