Meghan Markle's sultry red dress has got everyone copying her

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has style. Whenever we are treated to a public glance of the Duchess of Sussex she always proves she has taste in spades. It is clear that a love of Meghan's outfit choices isn't just particular to us.

The Duchess, 42, stunned in a beautiful bright red dress by Safiyaa when she attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music alongside her husband Prince Harry in 2020. The £1,295 gown featured a figure-skimming fit and an eye-catching cape detail.

© Shutterstock Meghan at the Festival of Music

She coordinated the dress with a pair of matching red suede heels by Aquazurra – one of Meghan's favourite brands. Her Simone Rocha statement earrings were so glamorous and her Manolo Blahnik satin clutch added another detail.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore the blue version at a state dinner hosted by the president of Fiji

The royal showed her affection for the style when she wore the same dress in a bright blue shade during a state dinner in Fiji. On this occasion, Meghan paired the dress with a pair of navy suede heels and silver jewel earrings.

© Shutterstock Kirsty Gallacher wore the dress to the Global's Make Some Noise Charity Gala

Meghan's favourite dress has continued to take on new leases of life. Kirsty Gallacher took a leaf out of the Duchess' book when she attended the Global's Make Some Noise Charity Gala in London earlier this week.

The former Sky Sports News presenter, 47, swept her hair behind her ears and into a centre part for a naturally chic look and opted to pare back the look by opting out of jewellery.

© Shutterstock Evangeline Lilly rocked the dress in 2022

Evangeline Lilly carried the baton for the Safiyaa number in 2022 when she wore it to a Jhpiego Event in Los Angeles. She wore the added drape attachment running down the back of the dress and the Lost star's short haircut added a cool edge.

© Instagram Rebel looked so glam in Meghan's dress

Rebel Wilson turned up the heat in the red gown when she was spotted sporting Meghan's favourite dress red carpet event for the Pooch Perfect show she starred in. The Pitch Perfect actress, 43, wore her blond locks in a curly style draped across one shoulder.

© Getty Hannah Waddingham wore the dress in 2021

Then there are different iterations of the dress. Hannah Waddingham wore the dress in a midi-length version to the Television Academy's Reception held in honour of the 73rd Emmy Award Nominees in Los Angeles in 2021. The Ted Lasso actress, 49, styled the shorter cut with a pair of black strappy heels and a chic updo.

© Getty Nicky Hilton rocked the cape

American socialite Nicky Hilton has also rocked the dress. Where Meghan wore her hair down in a soft style, Nicky opted for a sleek low bun and a black, white and red mini bag covered in sequins.

© Getty Megan opted for a blazer with this dress

The Safiyaa dress isn't the first time famous faces have channelled their inner Meghan Markle. In 2019 Meghan stepped out wearing a patterned blue Carolina Herrera dress during a visit to Morocco. Just months later actress Amanda Peet, 51, wore the very same dress to the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones.

© Getty Both women rocked the Carolina Herrera dress

Meghan's fashion choice was also a hit with a fellow actress when she stepped out for the Invictus Games reception in 2018 wearing a Self-Portrait green floral dress under a black blazer. Murder in Successville star Cariad Lloyd, 41, wore the same shoulder-baring green number to the BAFTAs with a stunning milkmaid braid in her hair.