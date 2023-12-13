Meghan Markle stuns in brown suit as she reappears in new photos to support close friend's Netflix project

Meghan Markle has been pictured looking fabulous alongside her friend Misan Harriman in two newly-released photos on Wednesday at the LA Tastemakers event last month for his new film 'The After’.

For the event, the Duchess sported an elegant chocolate brown suit which she matched with a brown Reiss roll-beck jumper and elegant a pair of Armani heels. Meghan looked perfectly poised as she sat on stage facing Misan and actor David Oyelowo.

© Emma McIntyre Meghan appeared to be interviewing her close friend and actor David Oyelowo

Misan directed the project and while the Duchess doesn't appear to be involved with the movie, it appeared as though she took to the stage to interview her close friend and the leading actor as she was clutching a pile of cue cards.

Her raven tresses were swept into an elegant ponytail, showing off her face of camera-ready makeup. As for accessories, Meghan donned her Welsh Gold wedding band, Diamond Eternity Band, Lorraine Shwartz Emerald Cut Diamond Pinky Ring, and Logan Hollowell ‘Leo’ Yellow Gold Constellation Ring.

© Photo: Getty Images Misan is very close to the Sussexes

The event took place on 15 November.

The film will be Misan's directorial debut and premiered at the opening night of the HollyShorts Film Festival on 10 August where it was awarded Best Live Action. According to Neon Films, the short therefore qualifies for the 2024 Oscars.

© Misan Harriman Misan took the ebautiful photograph of Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The story follows Dayo a Londoner who has to reconnect with himself and society after witnessing a devastating random attack in the capital.

Misan is a self-taught photographer who has captured several of Meghan and Prince Harry's most meaningful family moments including the photo the couple used to announce the Duchess was pregnant with her second child, Lilibet. He also pictured the infant on her first birthday photo sitting on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage.

Talking about the royal couple, Misan previously said: "When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book. Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played."

Most recently, Misan attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, an organisation that couldn't be more important to Prince Harry. Whilst he was there he captured the most incredible black and white portraits of the couple in close-up behind-the-scenes moments.