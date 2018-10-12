Scarlett Moffatt rocks a tassled jumpsuit and sexy red lip at the Attitude Awards The Gogglebox star was ready to party in the sassy one-piece

Wow, Scarlett Moffatt looks amazing! The TV presenter, who shot to fame after starring in hit show Gogglebox, returned to the red carpet on Thursday evening and her outfit is the ultimate party look. Scarlett, 28, wore a super cool black tassled jumpsuit from MissGuided, which features a halter neck and lace fabric on the tummy. The star was attending the Attitude Awards 2018 at London's Camden Roundhouse. Her gorgeous outfit is still available to buy online at the store's website for £60, but hurry, sizes 12 and 14 have already sold out. We're sure there's going to be a rush on this cute outfit.

Photo credit: Instagram / Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett posted a video of her jumpsuit on her Instagram page showing herself do a shimmy to show off her funky tassles. She wrote: "If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna Iove somebody else can I get an amen – rupaul," with a heart emoji beside it. Her fans loved her positivity and sassy outfit, with one writing: "You look amazing Scarlett, as always!"

Photo credit: missguided.co.uk

Beauty-wise, the TV host went for a glam look with well-defined, full brows, a bold sweep of eyeliner and full lashes. She contrasted her black jumpsuit with a bright red lip, which the star matched to her rouge nails.

Scarlett is preparing to head to Australia for her role on I'm A Celebrity's spin off show Extra Camp very soon. Scarlett recently revealed her goals of getting "fit and healthy again" this year – and has even signed up with a personal trainer.

The former Gogglebox star, who has spoken openly about struggling to maintain her weight loss after slimming down for her workout DVD, wrote on social media: "Huge thank you to this lovely one @jamesgarrityfitness for giving me the confidence to start my journey on becoming fit and healthy again!! Anyone who finds getting back on the fitness wagon intimidating give him a follow."

