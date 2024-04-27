I tracked down Cat Deeley's stylish trench coat and it's a spring must-have

Cat Deeley has been giving This Morning viewers fashion hit after hit since joining the show, from her statement gold trousers to her everyday trainers, and now the star has found the perfect trench coat for the transitional spring weather.

The presenter, 47, showcased her Mango Double Breasted Trench Coat as she and co-host Ben Shephard stepped outside for a segment during the show. Cat styled the trench with a pair of flared trousers with an eye-catching hint of glitter, teamed with a cosy brown cable knit jumper.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat looked effortlessly chic in the trench coat

Accessorised to perfection, the star opted for a pair of mesh heels and gold hoop earrings to complete the glam look.

The classic trench returns as a top trend every spring, as the lightweight style is perfect for the in-between weather – and it looks great with just about any outfit.

Mango's £99 coat features a lapel V-neck collar, with a straight silhouette that cinches the waist with its adjustable belt. The tortoiseshell-effect buttons paired with the buckled cuffs give the high street number a relaxed feel that still looks seriously luxe.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat wore a cable knit jumper and sparkly trousers beneath her trench

Everyone from Princess Kate to Queen Camilla has been spotted wearing a timeless trench, and the double-breasted design makes them a great option for styling with formal dresses.

Whether you're caught in a shower for a day at the races or are dressing for work, the smart-casual outerwear can be styled in endless ways – from floral pieces to linen styles, tailored trousers, and more.

Most high street stores are currently stocking their versions of the classic trench. Marks & Spencer has dropped a belted version that comes in beige and khaki colourways, while New Look has a longline version that's currently on sale.

Cat Deeley's This Morning wardrobe seems to be the perfect combination of on-trend styles and classic staples. While the star's Mango's coat is undoubtedly an investment piece, Cat has previously worn a pair of River Island gold trousers that give off a more statement feel. Perfect for special occasions or nights out, I'd recommend styling with a black baby tee and matching heels, or for a more casual look, choose a pair of white trainers and a neutral cardigan to complete the look.

One fashion choice that ITV fans particularly loved was Cat's Boden blue and white cardigan that featured a striped nautical print and gold buttons. The mother-of-two opted for a pair of blue denim jeans to complement the low-key look, accessorising with gold chunky earrings that matched the knit's buttons.