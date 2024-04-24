Cat Deeley wore these trending Adidas Samba trainers & she inspired me to shop a similar pair

Cat Deeley has become a total style icon with her perfectly put-together This Morning outfits, delighting fans with everything from cosy knitwear to statement gold trousers. The presenter recently showcased her Adidas Samba trainers, and they are without a doubt the shoe of the season.

Adidas Sambas have been trending for some time, and every It Girl on social media seems to have a pair in their rotation. Cat opted for the White/ Black Granite colourway for her effortless daytime look, styling the trainers with her red Boden cardigan and a pair of blue skinny jeans.

© Shutterstock Cat wore her Adidas trainers with a red Boden cardigan and blue denim jeans

Inspired by the 47-year-old's stylish footwear, I had to pick up a pair of Sambas myself after having them on my wishlist for months. While plenty of influencers have been rocking the bright reds and greens, I kept it simple like Cat and opted for a neutral beige and black pair, as I knew they would work with just about anything in my wardrobe.

Cat's classic trainers feature white leather uppers with a contrasting grey suede toe, complete with Adidas' signature stripes across the side and a blue logo on the tongue. The easy-to-wear black and white colourway could be paired with any jeans and trousers, and they'd also look great styled with everything from floral dresses to slinky midi skirts in the warm weather.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a carousel of her outfits from the week, which included her leather skinny trousers that she paired with a cream waistcoat, and her khaki shirt mini dress that is perfect for summertime dressing.

Since purchasing the black and beige version of the bestselling Samba trainers, I've been wearing them almost daily, and I know they'll be my go-to shoes throughout the year. I've been throwing my pair on with leggings and knitwear for laid-back days, and when I want to dress up the look, I've been opting for black maxi dresses and chunky gold jewellery.

© Sophie Bates I bought the Adidas trainers in the black and beige colourway

Comfortable and undeniably stylish, it's no surprise that Adidas Sambas are the hottest trainers around right now, but plenty of colours are selling out, so if you want to shop Cat's pair you'll want to add them to your basket fast.